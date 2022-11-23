Both sides are in great form, with the Spireites unbeaten in eight, including winning the last five, while the Dons have not lost any of their last 10.

We spoke to journalist Edmund Brack, who covers AFC Wimbledon for newspaper South London Press, to get the lowdown on Town’s next opponents.

What's your assessment of Wimbledon's season so far?

AFC Wimbledon manager Johnnie Jackson.

It’s been a remarkable season, really. The turnaround by Johnnie Jackson and his coaching staff to take the club, which was suffering from a hangover following relegation, on a 10-game unbeaten run and five points off the play-off places, deserves massive credit.

The former Charlton man is getting options at his disposal, too, with players returning from injury and key players hitting form.

What is the expectation this season?

At the start of the season, promotion back to League One was the obvious target. However, with the players needing time to gel and an adaptation period needed to adjust back to life in League Two, the season had a very stop-start feel to it.

But with the recent form and players showing they are a match for any side in the fourth division, anything could be possible for this side. They seem to be thriving in the new system and playing with real confidence.

What's the verdict on manager Johnnie Jackson so far?He seems to be really settling into the Plough Lane dugout. The change in formation after the Sutton game, which has seen Wimbledon go on this unbeaten run, should be praised. I also think Ayoub Assal and Ethan Chislett have really blossomed under his coaching.

He is also utilising the club’s academy, with the likes of Jack Currie, Huseyin Biler, Quaine Bartley, Isaac Ogundere and Alfie Bedle all in and around the first team.

They are now unbeaten in the last 10 games - what's been the difference compared to the early part of the season?

The counter-attacking system, which sees Assal break at pace or hang on the shoulder of the last defender, really suits the squad.

They have also become assured at the back, with Paul Kalambayi and Ryley Towler forming an excellent partnership.

Also, summer signing Harry Pell is up to full fitness now after missing out on a chuck of pre-season, and he has been a huge part of the transformation.

What style of play can Chesterfield expect to come up against?

A counter-attacking side who like to break with pace and are resolute at the back and in the middle.

Who are the key men to watch out for?

Assal is in formidable form. He’s scored nine this season and had recorded seven in his last eight prior to Tuesday’s EFL Trophy game.

Ryley Towler, on loan from Bristol City, is maturing with every performance, too. He has been outstanding since coming into the side and looks more than capable in defence or in the middle.

Harry Pell is also dangerous going forward or defending his own box.

How do Wimbledon view the challenge of facing Chesterfield this Saturday?

Chesterfield are a tough side with a very experienced manager and some really talented players. Wimbledon and Johnnie Jackson certainly won’t be underestimating Chesterfield one bit.

Will Wimbledon name a full strength side or make some changes?

Assume it will be full strength. Jackson made 10 changes against Sutton on Tuesday evening, so the likes of Pell, Assal, Kalambayi, Towler, Nik Tzanev, Josh Davison, Alex Woodyard and Ethan Chislett should be 100 per cent match fit for Saturday.

Any injuries/suspensions for this one?

Will Nightingale, Lee Brown, Paul Osew and Chris Gunter [international duty with Wales] are the big absentees.

Kyle Hudlin was stopped by his parent club Huddersfield from playing in the previous round.

Nathan Young-Coombes was due to arrive back from injury this week, and he could be a big boost for Jackson if named in the squad.

Predicted line-up?

