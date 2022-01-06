Chesterfield v Middlesborough 1997 FA cup semi final.

Relive when Chesterfield FC were robbed of one of the greatest FA Cup moments of all time against Middlesborough

Third-tier Chesterfield went on one of the most memorable FA Cup runs ever back in 1997 – a run that should have ended in the FA Cup final.

By Stephen Thirkill
Thursday, 6th January 2022, 12:48 pm

Spireites forced a 3-3 draw at Old Trafford in a one of the great semi-finals of all-time thanks to Jamie Hewitt’s dramatic last minute of injury-time equaliser. Of course it should have been victory after Hewitt was denied a blatant goal in the pre-VAR days.

Here we look back on the day that the boys did themselves, the club and the whole town proud.

1. Party time

Chesterfield's fans are in great voice ahead of the match. Were you there that day?

Photo: sheffield star

2. The minnows prepare to do battle

Third-tier Chesterfield prepare to go toe-to-toe with the Premier League big boys.

Photo: sheffield star

3. Ready to go

The long wait is finally over as Chesterfield v Middlesborough enter the Old Trafford pitch for their 1997 FA cup semi final.

Photo: sheffield star

4. Andy Morris holds off Gianluca Festa

Andy Morris holds off Gianluca Festa during the FA Cup Semi-Final at Old Trafford.

Photo: Clive Brunskill

