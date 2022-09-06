Relief for Chesterfield on injured key pair
Spireites fans can breathe a sigh of relief as injured pair Armando Dobra and Akwasi Asante will only be unavailable for the short-term.
Asante (thigh) and Dobra (ankle) went off injured in the first-half of the win against Altrincham last week and missed Saturday’s victory at Oldham.
The duo have scored four goals and assisted four between them so far this season so supporters will be keen to see them back as soon as possible.
Dobra’s injury looked the worst of the two but, in the end, both are not as bad as first feared.
“Not really at the minute,” assistant manager Danny Webb said when asked by the DT on Saturday for any timeframe on either player.
"The biggest thing with Dobs is that it was not a break or fracture, it is more like a ligament or muscle damage in the ankle.
"Akwasi’s is a pulled thigh.
"Sometimes those things take a week, sometimes they take two to three weeks, obviously we are hoping it is the former.
"Everyone’s aim now as staff and players is can they get fit for Saturday and if not then for the weekend after.”
Midfielder George Cooper was another absentee at Oldham after being ill during the week.
Chesterfield are back in action this Saturday at home to Gateshead, who beat Maidstone United 4-1 at the weekend, which was their first victory since winning promotion to the National League.
After Gateshead, the Spireites then have another home clash against Southend United next Tuesday night.