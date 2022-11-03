The League Two Cobblers, who are third, visit Derbyshire in the first round this Saturday.

The Spireites are favourites in most of their National League games but the tables will be turned this weekend. However, it does not mean that the pressure is totally off.

Webb explained: “It is nice (being the underdog) but it does not mean there is no pressure because of the size of the club, the expectation of the fanbase and the pressure the manager puts on those players to produce week in week out means it is not a free hit at all.

“We are not facing a team down the bottom of League Two with ownership problems and a manager under pressure, this is a really different type of test where we are the underdogs so that is going to be quite refreshing I think. Obviously we are going to turn up expecting and wanting to win but the pressure probably just favours Northampton’s side at the moment.

“What it does mean is that we might be able to enjoy the start of the game a bit more. In a league game the pressure is on straight away to get that early goal. I think maybe we can frustrate them for a while knowing that the pressure is on them to come out and they might leave gaps for us.

“We are certainly not going to change our approach to the game tactically or mentally and I am sure Northampton won't either.

“We want to be in that league next year as against the likes of Northampton week in, week out."

Chesterfield’s priority this season is obviously winning promotion but they would like to keep up the club’s tradition in this historic competition.