Chesterfield manager Paul Cook said he thinks refereeing standards are at an ‘all-time low.’

Cook was speaking after the Spireites’ last-gasp 2-1 defeat at Harrogate Town, who benefited from two controversial decisions. Armando Dobra was penalised for a foul when he clearly won the ball and the hosts netted from the resulting set-piece to take the lead. And the ball appeared to hit referee John Mulligan in the build-up to the 91st minute winner but play went on.

Cook said: “I spoke to Mike Jones (head of refereeing in EFL) on Monday and I have spoken to him six or seven Mondays. I just feel the standards of refereeing is at an all-time low. I really feel sorry for Mike and the referees’ association because we are continually having the same arguments after games and it is not fair. I don’t want to slag referees off. We are all going to get bad decisions but it doesn’t feel like we are getting any type of run where we don’t speak about the referee and that is worrying. I am sure Mike will get a lot more phone calls on Monday but he won’t be getting one from me. I don’t want to sound like sour grapes, it is not my style, Harrogate deserved something out of the game for their honesty and work ethic.”

Despite Cook’s comments, he acknowledged that Chesterfield did not perform how they would have wanted. James Berry came off the bench to score within seconds to make it 1-1 but overall that was the most they would have deserved.

Paul Cook. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Cook continued: “It is a tough one to take. I didn’t enjoy the game. I never thought we had control of it. At the minute we don’t look like a team who have loads of clean sheets in us. Offensively, you then have to create chances and we probably struggled to create chances against an organised and hard-working Harrogate team.

“They (Harrogate) had a goal which looked close to being a good goal scored (which was ruled out) and then they scored again. We just don’t have any sort of concept of putting our hands up in a boxing fight. We are just open. I have said before, we have got loads of good players, but we are not a good team yet. It is my job to get it right.

“When we go away from home I want to be like our fans where we know what we are going to get out of the team and I don’t feel that is the case at the minute. I feel we have a few people who are just idling shall we say.”

He added: “We should have finished the game around their 18-yard box trying to create a chance to win the game, not defending our own goal as open as hell and that is on me with the subs, the subs left us a bit open. We should have been more purposeful in our build-up play to score a winner and to stop counters. We didn’t have any shape to stop a counter-attack and Harrogate just ran through us.”

Chesterfield have now suffered successive league defeats and drop to 11th and three points off the play-offs.

Cook told the DT: “We have come into a bank of fixtures where we thought we would do better. The injuries are not helping but every team has injuries.”