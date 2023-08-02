The Spireites host Dorking Wanderers this Saturday as the 2023/2024 National League campaign gets underway.

The man in the middle will be Ruebyn Ricardo, who became the youngest ever referee, aged 25, from the black community to take charge of a League Two fixture, which was between Crewe Alexandra and Swindon Town in April.

Last season Ricardo was mainly refereeing in the National League South, National League North and Premier League 2, but he did also take a handful of National League fixtures.

This will be the first time he has been a referee for a Chesterfield fixture.