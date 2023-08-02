News you can trust since 1855
Referee confirmed for Chesterfield-Dorking Wanderers National League clash

The referee for Chesterfield’s first game of the new season made a bit of history last season.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 11:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 11:30 BST

The Spireites host Dorking Wanderers this Saturday as the 2023/2024 National League campaign gets underway.

The man in the middle will be Ruebyn Ricardo, who became the youngest ever referee, aged 25, from the black community to take charge of a League Two fixture, which was between Crewe Alexandra and Swindon Town in April.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Last season Ricardo was mainly refereeing in the National League South, National League North and Premier League 2, but he did also take a handful of National League fixtures.

This will be the first time he has been a referee for a Chesterfield fixture.

On Saturday, Ricardo will be assisted by Timothy Walker and Callum Gough, while Minesh Gupta will be the fourth official.

