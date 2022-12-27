Belper Town's Shaun Tuton was sent off against his former side.

Sadly the whole afternoon was one of disappointment and to some extent embarrassment, as the host cruised to an easy win as the Nailers shot themselves in the foot time and time again.

Belper had ‘keeper Owen Mason in goal who signed on loan just in time from Mansfield Town to be included in the starting line up, with Harrison Davison-Hale seemingly out of favour.

Jack Butterfill, also a late loan signing from Barnsley made his debut, while defender Todd Jordan was named as a substitute after feeling unwell.

Shaun Tuton was playing against his former club and his contribution lasted barely half an hour before he was foolishly sent off after collecting two yellow cards.

Tuton’s team mates were left to struggle on after already slipping two goals adrift.

A disastrous start inside the first two minutes paved the way for an afternoon late Christmas gifts for the Gladiators and probably as easy a win that they have had all season.

The Proctor Cars Stadium has witnessed some impressive displays from the Nailers over the seasons, but this certainly wasn’t one of them.

Jordan Barnett put the hosts ahead with a shot from close range with the game barely two minutes old, although the Nailers went on to have their best spell of the game until Tuton’s dismissal on 28 minutes.

Jack Butterfill struck an 8th minute volley over the top then the same player fluffed his lines when he had a great shooting chance from 12 yards out on 19 minutes.

Slack marking presented Matlock with a second goal on 23 minutes when Barnett picked out Eddie Church unmarked barely a yard from the goal line. Jorome Slew prodded a 30th minute effort just wide, as the Nailers began the remaining 60 minutes of the game down to 10 men.

Jacob Gratton gave Nailers’ supporters a glimmer of hope for the second half with a strong run and shot that took a deflection away from its target.

However, it was an inauspicious start to the second half with the Nailers surviving two scares in the space of two minutes.

Unfortunately Church put the game beyond doubt when he latched on to the end of a looping cross that eluded Mason at the far post.

Barnett forced a good save from Mason on 64 minutes and was then the key participant on 71 minutes when he was bundled over in the penalty area and Al Byrne drilled home the spot kick.

The Nailers looked more dangerous in the latter stages with Charlie Reaney having a good effort on target, and then Gratton weighing in with a well struck volley also well saved by Jim Pollard.

Belper need to write this game off as a bad day at the office as they are capable of playing much better than this and still have plenty of games left to get out of trouble.

