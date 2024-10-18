Recap: Will Grigg scores two late goals as Chesterfield beat Newport County
FT: Newport County 0 v 3 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (8pm KO)
FT: Into the play-offs!
FT: Newport County 0 v 3 Chesterfield
Spireites move into the League Two play-off places. Now six unbeaten. Markanday after 42 seconds and two late goals from Grigg do the damage.
Seven minutes added
0-3.
GOOAAALLLL!!! 0-3
GRIGG AGAIN!!!
And it's the same trio who combine again. Markanday to Banks to Grigg, who does really well to scoop the ball in after losing his footing. 0-3!
GOOOAAAL!!! 0-2
GRIGG!!!
It's 2-0 to Chesterfield with five to go. Markanday finds Banks and his low cross is turned in by Grigg from close-range.
Two more subs - 75
Banks and Grimes replace Dobra and Williams.
Off the post!
Hudlin’s cross almost goes straight in, bouncing back off the post, before just about being cleared.
Did that go in?
Newport claim an inswinging corner was carried over the line by Thompson but their appeals are rejected.
Third Blues sub - 70
Grigg is on for Madden.
Town subs - 67
Daley-Campbell and Jacobs replace Colclough and Mandeville.
Great last-ditch defending!
From Mandeville to deny Baker-Richardson in the box. Mandeville had to get that inch perfect - and he did!
Big chance for Newport
And it was that man Hudlin who should have scored at the back post with the goal gaping but Gordon made a block to turn it behind for a corner.
Double change for Newport
Towering former Solihull Moors striker, Kyle Hudlin, is one of those brought on.
Thompson saves
From Morris’ free-kick from the edge of the box. Araujo was booked for the initial foul.
Chesterfield almost scramble the ball home from a corner but is cleared away near the goal-line!
Dangerou attack
Dobra heads over at the back post from Colclough’s deep cross from the left.
Oldaker
Curls a free-kick from 20 plus yards well over the bar.
Back underway
Here we go in the second-half.
Chesterfield lead 1-0.
