Recap: Will Grigg scores two late goals as Chesterfield beat Newport County

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 18th Oct 2024, 17:55 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2024, 21:59 BST
Chesterfield will jump into the play-off positions with a win at Newport County tonight (8pm).

Stay tuned for all the build-up, team news and updates from this evening’s League Two clash.

FT: Newport County 0 v 3 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (8pm KO)

Fri, 18 Oct, 2024, 21:57 BST

FT: Into the play-offs!

FT: Newport County 0 v 3 Chesterfield

Spireites move into the League Two play-off places. Now six unbeaten. Markanday after 42 seconds and two late goals from Grigg do the damage.

Fri, 18 Oct, 2024, 21:52 BST

Seven minutes added

0-3.

Fri, 18 Oct, 2024, 21:48 BST

GOOAAALLLL!!! 0-3

GRIGG AGAIN!!!

And it's the same trio who combine again. Markanday to Banks to Grigg, who does really well to scoop the ball in after losing his footing. 0-3!

Fri, 18 Oct, 2024, 21:46 BST

GOOOAAAL!!! 0-2

GRIGG!!!

It's 2-0 to Chesterfield with five to go. Markanday finds Banks and his low cross is turned in by Grigg from close-range.

Fri, 18 Oct, 2024, 21:35 BST

Two more subs - 75

Banks and Grimes replace Dobra and Williams.

Fri, 18 Oct, 2024, 21:35 BST

Off the post!

Hudlin’s cross almost goes straight in, bouncing back off the post, before just about being cleared.

Fri, 18 Oct, 2024, 21:34 BST

Did that go in?

Newport claim an inswinging corner was carried over the line by Thompson but their appeals are rejected.

Fri, 18 Oct, 2024, 21:29 BST

Third Blues sub - 70

Grigg is on for Madden.

Fri, 18 Oct, 2024, 21:27 BST

Town subs - 67

Daley-Campbell and Jacobs replace Colclough and Mandeville.

Fri, 18 Oct, 2024, 21:25 BST

Great last-ditch defending!

From Mandeville to deny Baker-Richardson in the box. Mandeville had to get that inch perfect - and he did!

Fri, 18 Oct, 2024, 21:23 BST

Big chance for Newport

And it was that man Hudlin who should have scored at the back post with the goal gaping but Gordon made a block to turn it behind for a corner.

Fri, 18 Oct, 2024, 21:21 BST

Double change for Newport

Towering former Solihull Moors striker, Kyle Hudlin, is one of those brought on.

Fri, 18 Oct, 2024, 21:16 BST

Thompson saves

From Morris’ free-kick from the edge of the box. Araujo was booked for the initial foul.

Fri, 18 Oct, 2024, 21:16 BST

Close!

Chesterfield almost scramble the ball home from a corner but is cleared away near the goal-line!

Fri, 18 Oct, 2024, 21:11 BST

Dangerou attack

Dobra heads over at the back post from Colclough’s deep cross from the left.

Fri, 18 Oct, 2024, 21:08 BST

Oldaker

Curls a free-kick from 20 plus yards well over the bar.

Fri, 18 Oct, 2024, 21:04 BST

Back underway

Here we go in the second-half.

Chesterfield lead 1-0.

Fri, 18 Oct, 2024, 20:50 BST

In front at the break

HT: Newport County 0 v 1 Chesterfield

Spireites lead thanks to Markanday's early strike after just 42 seconds. Town's pressing has caught the eye. Hosts have not really threatened. Been a scrappy game.

