Recap: Will Grigg scores his first Chesterfield goal in win at AFC Fylde
FT: AFC Fylde 2 v 4 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)
Get in!
FT: AFC Fylde 2 v 4 Chesterfield
Two wins from two for the Spireites and eight goals scored. A deserved victory but a nervy ending with two efforts cleared off the line for the hosts.
Red card!
Fylde’s Davis gets a second yellow and is sent off.
Six minutes added
2-4.
Grimes clears off the line!
Great block by Grimes on the line but Town are living dangerously now! They need to wake up.
Goal for AFC Fylde: 2-4
Well, well, well.
The hosts have another one back, Davis heads in a corner.
87 gone, Town need to be careful here.
Banks clears off the line!
From Obi’s header from a corner. Town are being a sloppy here now.
Great save by Tyrer!
He makes a superb block from Philliskirk. He made himself big there. Tyrer has been very good today.
Fylde are not giving up, to be fair.
Booking
Horton receives a yellow card.
Goal for AFC Fylde
A break down the left ends in Ustabasi firing in. 1-4.
75 on the clock.
Spireites subs - 70 minutes
Jacobs replaces Colclough and Quigley comes on for Grigg.