News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Three suspects wanted over the murder of 10-year-old girl flee UK
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness

Recap: Will Grigg scores his first Chesterfield goal in win at AFC Fylde

Chesterfield travel to AFC Fylde today (3pm) for the second game of the new National League season.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 12th Aug 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 12th Aug 2023, 17:13 BST
AFC Fylde v Chesterfield - live updates. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)AFC Fylde v Chesterfield - live updates. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
AFC Fylde v Chesterfield - live updates. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at Mill Farm and will bring you all the build-up, team news and match updates so stay tuned.

FT: AFC Fylde 2 v 4 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)

Show new updates
17:03 BST

Get in!

FT: AFC Fylde 2 v 4 Chesterfield

Two wins from two for the Spireites and eight goals scored. A deserved victory but a nervy ending with two efforts cleared off the line for the hosts.

17:01 BST

Red card!

Fylde’s Davis gets a second yellow and is sent off.

16:55 BST

Six minutes added

2-4.

16:55 BST

Grimes clears off the line!

Great block by Grimes on the line but Town are living dangerously now! They need to wake up.

16:51 BST

Goal for AFC Fylde: 2-4

Well, well, well.

The hosts have another one back, Davis heads in a corner.

87 gone, Town need to be careful here.

16:50 BST

Banks clears off the line!

From Obi’s header from a corner. Town are being a sloppy here now.

16:46 BSTUpdated 16:47 BST

Great save by Tyrer!

He makes a superb block from Philliskirk. He made himself big there. Tyrer has been very good today.

Fylde are not giving up, to be fair.

16:44 BST

Booking

Horton receives a yellow card.

16:41 BST

Goal for AFC Fylde

A break down the left ends in Ustabasi firing in. 1-4.

75 on the clock.

16:34 BST

Spireites subs - 70 minutes

Jacobs replaces Colclough and Quigley comes on for Grigg.

Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:Will GriggChesterfieldAFC FyldeNational League