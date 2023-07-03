News you can trust since 1855
Recap: Will Grigg hits double as Chesterfield hammer nine past Matlock Town in friendly

Chesterfield make the short trip to Matlock Town for their first pre-season friendly tonight (7.45pm).
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 4th Jul 2023, 19:14 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 21:43 BST
Matlock Town v Chesterfield - live updates.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the match and will bring you the team news and updates so stay tuned.

Matlock Town v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES

21:35 BST

It’s all over!

FT: Matlock Town 0 v 9 Chesterfield

More reaction to come over on the DT website.

21:27 BST

Spireites sub - 82 minutes

Hooper on for Colclough, who may have picked up a knock.

21:27 BST

GOAL!

Youngster White, who has just come on, heads in to make it 9-0. Colclough hit the post, Grigg hit the bar, White headed in the rebound.

21:22 BST

Spireites subs - 77 minutes

Chadwick and White replace the two trialists.

21:19 BST

GOAL!

Superb individual goal from Colclough, who dances past the Matlock defence before making it 8-0.

21:14 BST

GOAL!

Grigg gets his second, applying the finish to Banks’ cross. 7-0 to Chesterfield.

21:11 BST

Grigg hits the woodwork!

He almost slides in his second from Colclough’s low cross.

65 minutes on the clock.

21:09 BST

Off the post!

Maguire goes close from a set-piece, almost 0-7.

21:00 BST

GOAL!

Dobra heads in his second from Colclough’s cross.

Four goals in 10 second-half minutes for the Spireites.

Chesterfield lead 6-0.

20:59 BST

GOAL!

Sheckleford cuts the ball back and Trialist blasts the ball high into the net.

5-0 to the Spireites.

