Recap: Will Grigg hits double as Chesterfield hammer nine past Matlock Town in friendly
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the match and will bring you the team news and updates so stay tuned.
Matlock Town v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES
It’s all over!
FT: Matlock Town 0 v 9 Chesterfield
More reaction to come over on the DT website.
Spireites sub - 82 minutes
Hooper on for Colclough, who may have picked up a knock.
GOAL!
Youngster White, who has just come on, heads in to make it 9-0. Colclough hit the post, Grigg hit the bar, White headed in the rebound.
Spireites subs - 77 minutes
Chadwick and White replace the two trialists.
GOAL!
Superb individual goal from Colclough, who dances past the Matlock defence before making it 8-0.
GOAL!
Grigg gets his second, applying the finish to Banks’ cross. 7-0 to Chesterfield.
Grigg hits the woodwork!
He almost slides in his second from Colclough’s low cross.
65 minutes on the clock.
Off the post!
Maguire goes close from a set-piece, almost 0-7.
GOAL!
Dobra heads in his second from Colclough’s cross.
Four goals in 10 second-half minutes for the Spireites.
Chesterfield lead 6-0.
GOAL!
Sheckleford cuts the ball back and Trialist blasts the ball high into the net.
5-0 to the Spireites.