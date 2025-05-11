Recap: Walsall take two-goal advantage into play-off semi-final second leg against Chesterfield
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
Chesterfield 0 v 2 Walsall: LIVE UPDATES (3.30pm)
FT: 0-2
All Spireites pressure in the second-half but they couldn't halve the deficit. Naylor, Mandeville and Pepple all going close. Uphill task going into Friday's second leg. Gave possession away too often today.
Five minutes added
0-2.
Big chance for Pepple
Pepple heads towards goal from Duffy’s cross but Simkin dives low to his left to save. The visiting keeper has been jeered this afternoon for his antics but he has been a safe pair of hands.
Subs - 88
Fleck and Gordon replaced by Jacobs and Sparkes.
Walsall chance
Amantchi’s left-footed strike is just about pushed over by Boot. That’s the first time the visitors have threatened this half.
Subs - 79
Duffy and Pepple replace Colclough and Naylor. Attacking change.
It’s been all Chesterfield this half but Walsall are standing firm so far.
Off the bar...twice!
Mandeville’s header is met by Palmer at the back post. He heads down into the ground and it bounces off the crossbar twice via the fingertips of keeper Simkin.
Spireites sub - 67
Chesterfield’s Player of the Year, Dobra, returns from injury and replaces Olakigbe, who has been very quiet.
Frustrations
Are growing from the home faithful. Chesterfield are giving the ball away too often.
An hour gone
Walsall still lead 2-0. Chesterfield are having all the possession.
Getting closer
Gordon’s cross from the left reaches Mandeville on the volley at the back post but his effort is blocked by Gordon. Looked to be heading on target.
Cook booked
Not sure why but the Town boss goes into the book. Must be something he said.
Simkin parries away Naylor’s header from Mandeville’s cross from the right. It was a solid header from about seven or eight yards out.
Back underway
Off we go in the second-half. Chesterfield have to score the next goal you feel.
A long way back...
Five minutes added
0-2.
Second goal for Walsall: 0-2
McFadzean cut out Gordon’s cross from the left but the ball fell to Chang and he drilled the ball into the bottom corner from the edge of the box. 0-2.