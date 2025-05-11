Live

Recap: Walsall take two-goal advantage into play-off semi-final second leg against Chesterfield

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 11th May 2025, 07:00 BST
Updated 11th May 2025, 17:27 BST
Chesterfield v Walsall - live updates.
Chesterfield host Walsall in the first leg of the play-off semi-final today (3.30pm).

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

Chesterfield 0 v 2 Walsall: LIVE UPDATES (3.30pm)

Sun, 11 May, 2025, 17:26 BST

FT: 0-2

All Spireites pressure in the second-half but they couldn't halve the deficit. Naylor, Mandeville and Pepple all going close. Uphill task going into Friday's second leg. Gave possession away too often today.

Sun, 11 May, 2025, 17:22 BST

Five minutes added

0-2.

Sun, 11 May, 2025, 17:22 BST

Big chance for Pepple

Pepple heads towards goal from Duffy’s cross but Simkin dives low to his left to save. The visiting keeper has been jeered this afternoon for his antics but he has been a safe pair of hands.

Sun, 11 May, 2025, 17:18 BST

Subs - 88

Fleck and Gordon replaced by Jacobs and Sparkes.

Sun, 11 May, 2025, 17:17 BST

Walsall chance

Amantchi’s left-footed strike is just about pushed over by Boot. That’s the first time the visitors have threatened this half.

Sun, 11 May, 2025, 17:10 BST

Subs - 79

Duffy and Pepple replace Colclough and Naylor. Attacking change.

Sun, 11 May, 2025, 17:08 BST

76

It’s been all Chesterfield this half but Walsall are standing firm so far.

Sun, 11 May, 2025, 17:02 BST

Off the bar...twice!

Mandeville’s header is met by Palmer at the back post. He heads down into the ground and it bounces off the crossbar twice via the fingertips of keeper Simkin.

Sun, 11 May, 2025, 16:57 BST

Spireites sub - 67

Chesterfield’s Player of the Year, Dobra, returns from injury and replaces Olakigbe, who has been very quiet.

Sun, 11 May, 2025, 16:56 BST

Frustrations

Are growing from the home faithful. Chesterfield are giving the ball away too often.

Sun, 11 May, 2025, 16:52 BST

An hour gone

Walsall still lead 2-0. Chesterfield are having all the possession.

Sun, 11 May, 2025, 16:48 BST

Getting closer

Gordon’s cross from the left reaches Mandeville on the volley at the back post but his effort is blocked by Gordon. Looked to be heading on target.

Sun, 11 May, 2025, 16:43 BST

Cook booked

Not sure why but the Town boss goes into the book. Must be something he said.

Sun, 11 May, 2025, 16:38 BST

Close!

Simkin parries away Naylor’s header from Mandeville’s cross from the right. It was a solid header from about seven or eight yards out.

Sun, 11 May, 2025, 16:35 BST

Back underway

Off we go in the second-half. Chesterfield have to score the next goal you feel.

Sun, 11 May, 2025, 16:21 BST

A long way back...

HT: Chesterfield 0 v 2 Walsall

Allen's penalty after Mandeville tripped Gordon, and Chang's drilled effort, means the Spireites have got it all to do. Colclough has gone close twice. Visitors almost scored just seconds in. Town made decent start but lost their way after opener.

Sun, 11 May, 2025, 16:15 BST

Five minutes added

0-2.

Sun, 11 May, 2025, 16:11 BST

Second goal for Walsall: 0-2

McFadzean cut out Gordon’s cross from the left but the ball fell to Chang and he drilled the ball into the bottom corner from the edge of the box. 0-2.

