Live

Recap: Tom Naylor's header secures point for Chesterfield at Grimsby Town

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 18th Jan 2025, 06:00 BST
Updated 18th Jan 2025, 17:00 BST
Grimsby Town v Chesterfield - live updates.Grimsby Town v Chesterfield - live updates.
Grimsby Town v Chesterfield - live updates.
Chesterfield return to league action for the first time since New Year’s Day as they travel to Grimsby Town today (3pm).

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

FT: Grimsby Town 1 v 1 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)

Sat, 18 Jan, 2025, 16:52 BST

FT: 1-1

FT: Grimsby Town 1 v 1 Chesterfield

A good point. Not many chances for either team in the second-half. Was a battle. Minutes for Berry, Madden and Fleck.

More reaction coming up.

Sat, 18 Jan, 2025, 16:48 BST

Three minutes added

1-1.

Sat, 18 Jan, 2025, 16:43 BST

Chance for the hosts

Bur Svanthorsson shoots straight at Thompson from inside the box.

Sat, 18 Jan, 2025, 16:39 BST

Another sub - 82

Fleck is on for Mandeville.

Sat, 18 Jan, 2025, 16:37 BST

More Blues subs - 80

Akinola and Drummond are on for Oldaker and Colclough.

Sat, 18 Jan, 2025, 16:34 BST

75

Game is the balance, 1-1. Could go either way. Good battle.

Sat, 18 Jan, 2025, 16:28 BST

Booking

For Naylor.

Sat, 18 Jan, 2025, 16:25 BST

Chesterfield subs - 67

Berry and Madden replace Hobson and Pepple.

Sat, 18 Jan, 2025, 16:24 BST

Attendance

Attendance: 6,706 (1,147 Spireites fans).

Sat, 18 Jan, 2025, 16:20 BST

Getting lively

Game has become end to end and the atmosphere has livened up.

1-1 on the hour.

Sat, 18 Jan, 2025, 16:13 BST

Thompson

Does really well to sweep up after Luker looked to be slipped in on goal.

Sat, 18 Jan, 2025, 16:05 BST

Oldaker

Curls a free-kick wide from 18 yards after Mandeville was bundled over.

Sat, 18 Jan, 2025, 16:03 BST

Back underway!

Here we go! 1-1.

Sat, 18 Jan, 2025, 15:47 BST

HT: 1-1

HT: Grimsby Town 1 v 1 Chesterfield

Spireites looked vulnerable early doors and conceded a soft goal. But they had chances with Dobra stabbing over & Hobson having a header cleared off the line among others. Naylor's equaliser had been coming. Better team from 20-min mark.

Sat, 18 Jan, 2025, 15:45 BST

One minute added

1-1. Town finishing strong.

Sat, 18 Jan, 2025, 15:41 BST

Five to the break

1-1.

Sat, 18 Jan, 2025, 15:35 BST

GOOAAAALLL!!! 1-1

NAYLOR!!!

Chesterfield are level, 1-1. Naylor flicks a header in at the near post from a corner. You could say that had been coming.

Sat, 18 Jan, 2025, 15:35 BST

Another chance

This time Horton finds Mandeville in the box but his low shot is deflected behind for a corner.

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Tom NaylorChesterfield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice