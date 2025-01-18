Recap: Tom Naylor's header secures point for Chesterfield at Grimsby Town
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
FT: Grimsby Town 1 v 1 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)
FT: 1-1
FT: Grimsby Town 1 v 1 Chesterfield
A good point. Not many chances for either team in the second-half. Was a battle. Minutes for Berry, Madden and Fleck.
More reaction coming up.
Three minutes added
1-1.
Chance for the hosts
Bur Svanthorsson shoots straight at Thompson from inside the box.
Another sub - 82
Fleck is on for Mandeville.
More Blues subs - 80
Akinola and Drummond are on for Oldaker and Colclough.
Game is the balance, 1-1. Could go either way. Good battle.
Booking
For Naylor.
Chesterfield subs - 67
Berry and Madden replace Hobson and Pepple.
Attendance
Attendance: 6,706 (1,147 Spireites fans).
Getting lively
Game has become end to end and the atmosphere has livened up.
1-1 on the hour.
Thompson
Does really well to sweep up after Luker looked to be slipped in on goal.
Oldaker
Curls a free-kick wide from 18 yards after Mandeville was bundled over.
Back underway!
Here we go! 1-1.
HT: 1-1
HT: Grimsby Town 1 v 1 Chesterfield
Spireites looked vulnerable early doors and conceded a soft goal. But they had chances with Dobra stabbing over & Hobson having a header cleared off the line among others. Naylor's equaliser had been coming. Better team from 20-min mark.
One minute added
1-1. Town finishing strong.
Five to the break
1-1.
GOOAAAALLL!!! 1-1
NAYLOR!!!
Chesterfield are level, 1-1. Naylor flicks a header in at the near post from a corner. You could say that had been coming.
Another chance
This time Horton finds Mandeville in the box but his low shot is deflected behind for a corner.
