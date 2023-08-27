Recap: Tom Naylor scores 95th minute winner for Chesterfield against Hartlepool United in thriller
WOW! IT’S ALL OVER!
FT: Chesterfield 3 v 2 Hartlepool United
The Spireites come from two goals down to complete a remarkable turnaround thanks to Naylor’s late winner. The ground is bouncing.
GOOOOAAAALLLL!!! 3-2
NAYLOR!!!
Chesterfield have completed a stunning comeback. They lead 3-2. In the 95th minute.
How has he missed?
Berry has stood up a wonderful cross but Grigg has headed it wide from about six yards. Everyone is stunned. Wow.
Seven minutes added
2-2.
Berry
Has been very bright.
Booking
Pools keeper Dixon booked for time-wasting.
Berry goes close
He beats his man, drives into the box, and leys fly, but a superb block comes in to deny him. He can’t believe it.
Third Spireites sub - 83 minutes
Oldaker on, Jones off.
Pools fans
Are urging their team to push up the pitch but they can’t get out at the moment.
Second Spireites sub - 80 minutes
Colclough off, Berry on.