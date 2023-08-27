News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash

Recap: Tom Naylor scores 95th minute winner for Chesterfield against Hartlepool United in thriller

Just two days after facing Altrincham, Chesterfield are back in action again today at home to Hartlepool United (3pm).
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 28th Aug 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 28th Aug 2023, 17:20 BST
Chesterfield v Hartlepool United - live updates (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images).Chesterfield v Hartlepool United - live updates (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images).
Chesterfield v Hartlepool United - live updates (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images).

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the SMH Group Stadium and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates so stay tuned.

Chesterfield 3 v 2 Hartlepool United: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)

Show new updates
17:01 BST

WOW! IT’S ALL OVER!

FT: Chesterfield 3 v 2 Hartlepool United

The Spireites come from two goals down to complete a remarkable turnaround thanks to Naylor’s late winner. The ground is bouncing.

16:56 BST

GOOOOAAAALLLL!!! 3-2

NAYLOR!!!

Chesterfield have completed a stunning comeback. They lead 3-2. In the 95th minute.

16:54 BST

How has he missed?

Berry has stood up a wonderful cross but Grigg has headed it wide from about six yards. Everyone is stunned. Wow.

16:51 BST

Seven minutes added

2-2.

16:50 BST

Berry

Has been very bright.

16:49 BST

Booking

Pools keeper Dixon booked for time-wasting.

16:46 BST

Berry goes close

He beats his man, drives into the box, and leys fly, but a superb block comes in to deny him. He can’t believe it.

16:43 BST

Third Spireites sub - 83 minutes

Oldaker on, Jones off.

16:43 BST

Pools fans

Are urging their team to push up the pitch but they can’t get out at the moment.

16:41 BST

Second Spireites sub - 80 minutes

Colclough off, Berry on.

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Tom NaylorChesterfieldHartlepool UnitedAltrincham