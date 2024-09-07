Live

Recap: Ten-man Chesterfield hold on for first home win of season against Grimsby Town

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 7th Sep 2024, 06:00 BST
Updated 7th Sep 2024, 16:59 BST
Chesterfield v Grimsby Town - live updates.placeholder image
Chesterfield v Grimsby Town - live updates.
Chesterfield return to league action today as they host Grimsby Town (3pm).

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

FT: Chesterfield 2 v 1 Grimsby Town: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)

Sat, 07 Sep, 2024, 16:58 BST

FT: IT'S ALL OVER!

FT: Chesterfield 2 v 1 Grimsby Town

Ten-man Spireites hold on for their first home win of the season. Proper ballsy last 30 minutes. What a noise at the end.

More reaction coming up on the DT website.

Sat, 07 Sep, 2024, 16:52 BST

Booking

For Grigg late on.

Sat, 07 Sep, 2024, 16:49 BST

Seven minutes added

2-1.

Sat, 07 Sep, 2024, 16:47 BST

Last sub - 89

Daley-Campbell replaces Tanton.

Sat, 07 Sep, 2024, 16:45 BST

Grimsby's pressing

But Boot claims a low cross. Phew.

Sat, 07 Sep, 2024, 16:40 BST

Another sub - 82 mins

Jacobs is on for Dobra.

Sat, 07 Sep, 2024, 16:39 BST

Off the woodwork twice!

Gordon heads against the post and Grigg crashes one off the crossbar! So close to a third for Chesterfield.

Sat, 07 Sep, 2024, 16:36 BST

Chance for Grimsby

But Green headed over from Vernam’s cross. Araujo just did enough to put him off.

Sat, 07 Sep, 2024, 16:32 BST

Change of shape

Chesterfield now have a back a three of Naylor, Grimes and Araujo, with Tanton and Gordon the wing-backs.

Sat, 07 Sep, 2024, 16:29 BST

Triple sub - 70

Banks is replaced by Metcalfe, Mandeville comes on for Berry, and Araujo is on for Markanday.

Sat, 07 Sep, 2024, 16:28 BST

Gary Roberts

Chesterfield’s first-team coach is booked now. Referee Geoff Eltringham is having a stinker here. Totally lost control.

Sat, 07 Sep, 2024, 16:27 BST

RED CARD FOR CHESTERFIELD

Oldaker receives his second yellow. Didn't look anything in it. Chesterfield will play the last 25 minutes with 10-men.

Sat, 07 Sep, 2024, 16:20 BST

Penalty shout for Blues

Berry splits the defence with a stunning pass which Grigg latches onto, he tries to go around Wright, who might have just done enough to get a touch on it.

Grimsby boss Artell is now booked.

Sat, 07 Sep, 2024, 16:13 BST

Grimsby's Warren goes down in the box

But his appeals are ignored. Would have been soft, I think.

Sat, 07 Sep, 2024, 16:12 BST

Dobra goes close

To making it 3-1 but he curls wide after breaking into the box.

Sat, 07 Sep, 2024, 16:10 BST

Goal for Grimsby: 2-1

Vernam curls in from distance. 2-1. Game on.

Sat, 07 Sep, 2024, 16:03 BST

Back underway

Here we go for the second-half.

Sat, 07 Sep, 2024, 15:52 BST

Attendance

9,325 (995 Grimsby fans)

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Chesterfield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice