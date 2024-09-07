Recap: Ten-man Chesterfield hold on for first home win of season against Grimsby Town
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
FT: Chesterfield 2 v 1 Grimsby Town: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)
FT: IT'S ALL OVER!
FT: Chesterfield 2 v 1 Grimsby Town
Ten-man Spireites hold on for their first home win of the season. Proper ballsy last 30 minutes. What a noise at the end.
Booking
For Grigg late on.
Seven minutes added
2-1.
Last sub - 89
Daley-Campbell replaces Tanton.
Grimsby's pressing
But Boot claims a low cross. Phew.
Another sub - 82 mins
Jacobs is on for Dobra.
Off the woodwork twice!
Gordon heads against the post and Grigg crashes one off the crossbar! So close to a third for Chesterfield.
Chance for Grimsby
But Green headed over from Vernam’s cross. Araujo just did enough to put him off.
Change of shape
Chesterfield now have a back a three of Naylor, Grimes and Araujo, with Tanton and Gordon the wing-backs.
Triple sub - 70
Banks is replaced by Metcalfe, Mandeville comes on for Berry, and Araujo is on for Markanday.
Gary Roberts
Chesterfield’s first-team coach is booked now. Referee Geoff Eltringham is having a stinker here. Totally lost control.
RED CARD FOR CHESTERFIELD
Oldaker receives his second yellow. Didn't look anything in it. Chesterfield will play the last 25 minutes with 10-men.
Penalty shout for Blues
Berry splits the defence with a stunning pass which Grigg latches onto, he tries to go around Wright, who might have just done enough to get a touch on it.
Grimsby boss Artell is now booked.
Grimsby's Warren goes down in the box
But his appeals are ignored. Would have been soft, I think.
Dobra goes close
To making it 3-1 but he curls wide after breaking into the box.
Goal for Grimsby: 2-1
Vernam curls in from distance. 2-1. Game on.
Back underway
Here we go for the second-half.
Attendance
9,325 (995 Grimsby fans)
