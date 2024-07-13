Live

Recap: Spirited Chesterfield edged out by Nottingham Forest with three second-half goals

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 13th Jul 2024, 06:00 BST
Updated 13th Jul 2024, 16:57 BST
Chesterfield v Nottingham Forest - live updates.Chesterfield v Nottingham Forest - live updates.
Chesterfield v Nottingham Forest - live updates.
Chesterfield host Premier League Nottingham Forest in their second pre-season friendly today (3pm).

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you everything you need to know.

Chesterfield 0 v 3 Nottingham Forest (3pm KO)

Sat, 13 Jul, 2024, 16:55 BST

FT: 0-3

FT: Chesterfield 0 v 3 Nottingham Forest

Second-half goals from Wood, Bowler and Sangare win it for the visitors.

More reaction and analysis coming up on the DT website.

Sat, 13 Jul, 2024, 16:54 BST

Goal for Forest: 0-3

Sangare makes it 0-3 with a header at the back post.

Sat, 13 Jul, 2024, 16:41 BST

Almost 0-3

But Boot makes ANOTHER smart save to keep out O’Brien’s deflected strike.

Sat, 13 Jul, 2024, 16:36 BST

Goal for Forest: 0-2

Bowler turns in from close-range following a low cross from Aina from the left.

Sat, 13 Jul, 2024, 16:33 BST

Boot in action again

This time he parries away a powerful drive from Moreira at his near post.

Forest well on top now. The changes have disrupted Chesterfield’s flow.

Sat, 13 Jul, 2024, 16:30 BST

Goal for Forest: 0-1

Boot is finally beaten as Wood beats the offside trap and rounds the keeper to give the visitors the lead.

Sat, 13 Jul, 2024, 16:29 BST

Chance for Quigley

Quigley gets away with a shirt pull on Murillo, drives into the box, tries to work half a yard to get a shot away but he refused to pull the trigger and the chance was lost.

Sat, 13 Jul, 2024, 16:27 BST

Chance for Forest

Boot makes his fifth save of the game as he denies Bowler.

Sat, 13 Jul, 2024, 16:25 BST

10 changes

10 changes for Chesterfield on the hour. Line-up is now: Boot; Mandeville, Williams, Palmer, Horton; Jones, Akinola; Berry, Banks, Colclough; Quigley.

Sat, 13 Jul, 2024, 16:07 BSTUpdated 16:08 BST

Back underway

Chesterfield are unchanged at half-time. Forest have made 10, with the likes of Gibbs-White, Murillo, Hudson-Odoi and Chris Wood all on.

Sat, 13 Jul, 2024, 15:57 BST

Attendance

7,368.

Sat, 13 Jul, 2024, 15:48 BST

Level at the break

HT: Chesterfield 0 v 0 Nottingham Forest

Tough test but the Spireites have played some neat football. Visitors should be ahead, Boot making four really good saves, Dominguez hitting a post, and Dennis having one effort ruled out.

Sat, 13 Jul, 2024, 15:41 BST

Boot denies Elanga!

That’s four really good saves from Boot, this time he dives low to his left to keep out Elanga, who had raced through.

Almost half-time.

Sat, 13 Jul, 2024, 15:34 BST

Boot to the rescue again

This time he gets down low to his right to deny Yates.

Dobra goes into the book for an earlier foul on Anderson in the build-up as Forest countered after he got caught in possession.

Sat, 13 Jul, 2024, 15:29 BST

Dennis rises above Boot to nod the ball into the net but referee Stuart Moreland rules it out for a foul. Not sure about that one. The visitors are annoyed. Forest boss Nuno is waving his finger in protest.

Sat, 13 Jul, 2024, 15:24 BSTUpdated 15:26 BST

Great football from Chesterfield as they force Abbott to turn the ball behind for a corner.

The Spireites have put some smart moves together at times. Dobra and Oldaker have impressed so far, along with Boot.

Sat, 13 Jul, 2024, 15:15 BST

Off the post!

Forest continue their dominance as this time Dominguez cracks the post!

The visitors could be 3-0 up already but it remains 0-0 after 15.

Sat, 13 Jul, 2024, 15:12 BST

Boot saves again

This time Boot saves well at his near post from Elanga. He’’s been busy in this first 10 minutes.

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Nottingham ForestChesterfieldPremier League

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice