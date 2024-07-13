Recap: Spirited Chesterfield edged out by Nottingham Forest with three second-half goals
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you everything you need to know.
Chesterfield 0 v 3 Nottingham Forest (3pm KO)
FT: 0-3
FT: Chesterfield 0 v 3 Nottingham Forest
Second-half goals from Wood, Bowler and Sangare win it for the visitors.
Goal for Forest: 0-3
Sangare makes it 0-3 with a header at the back post.
Almost 0-3
But Boot makes ANOTHER smart save to keep out O’Brien’s deflected strike.
Goal for Forest: 0-2
Bowler turns in from close-range following a low cross from Aina from the left.
Boot in action again
This time he parries away a powerful drive from Moreira at his near post.
Forest well on top now. The changes have disrupted Chesterfield’s flow.
Goal for Forest: 0-1
Boot is finally beaten as Wood beats the offside trap and rounds the keeper to give the visitors the lead.
Chance for Quigley
Quigley gets away with a shirt pull on Murillo, drives into the box, tries to work half a yard to get a shot away but he refused to pull the trigger and the chance was lost.
Chance for Forest
Boot makes his fifth save of the game as he denies Bowler.
10 changes
10 changes for Chesterfield on the hour. Line-up is now: Boot; Mandeville, Williams, Palmer, Horton; Jones, Akinola; Berry, Banks, Colclough; Quigley.
Back underway
Chesterfield are unchanged at half-time. Forest have made 10, with the likes of Gibbs-White, Murillo, Hudson-Odoi and Chris Wood all on.
Attendance
7,368.
Level at the break
HT: Chesterfield 0 v 0 Nottingham Forest
Tough test but the Spireites have played some neat football. Visitors should be ahead, Boot making four really good saves, Dominguez hitting a post, and Dennis having one effort ruled out.
Boot denies Elanga!
That’s four really good saves from Boot, this time he dives low to his left to keep out Elanga, who had raced through.
Almost half-time.
Boot to the rescue again
This time he gets down low to his right to deny Yates.
Dobra goes into the book for an earlier foul on Anderson in the build-up as Forest countered after he got caught in possession.
Dennis rises above Boot to nod the ball into the net but referee Stuart Moreland rules it out for a foul. Not sure about that one. The visitors are annoyed. Forest boss Nuno is waving his finger in protest.
Great football from Chesterfield as they force Abbott to turn the ball behind for a corner.
The Spireites have put some smart moves together at times. Dobra and Oldaker have impressed so far, along with Boot.
Off the post!
Forest continue their dominance as this time Dominguez cracks the post!
The visitors could be 3-0 up already but it remains 0-0 after 15.
Boot saves again
This time Boot saves well at his near post from Elanga. He’’s been busy in this first 10 minutes.
