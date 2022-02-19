Recap: Chesterfield throw away two-goal lead against Solihull Moors after Curtis Weston is sent off
Paul Cook takes charge of his first home match today since returning to Chesterfield as the Spireites take on Solihull Moors (3pm KO).
A bumper crowd is expected at the Technique Stadium as Town fans get ready to welcome Cook back to the club.
But the Blues will have to do it without top goalscorer Kabongo Tshimanga, who has undergone an operation on a serious injury.
Today’s opponents Solihull are sixth in the table.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game.
Chesterfield v Solihull Moors: LIVE UPDATES
Saturday, 19 February, 2022
- Latest score: Chesterfield 2 v 3 Solihull Moors (3pm KO)
- Alex Whittle gives Town lead on 14 minutes; Asante makes it 2-0 on 20 minutes
- Curtis Weston sent off for off-the-ball incident just after Town went 2-0 up
- James Clarke pulls goal back for 2-1 on 37 minutes; Maycock equalises on 51 minutes; Boyes for 2-3 on 55 mins
- Jak McCourt stretchered off late on - Town finish game with nine-men
- Three changes for Chesterfield as Williams, Weston and Quigley replace Miller, Oyeleke and Tshimanga
- Spireites XI: Loach; Williams, Kerr, Grimes; Kellermann, McCourt, Weston, Whittle; Mandeville; Asante, Quigley. Subs: Maguire, Whelan, Khan, Miller, Denton.
- Paul Cook’s first home game since returning to club
- Town re-signed midfielder Tom Whelan from Eastleigh last night - he makes the bench
- Spireites 2nd; Solihull 6th
It’s all over
FT: Chesterfield 2 v 3 Solihull Moors.
Reaction coming up.
Loach saves from Boyes
He tips over. Late corner to Solihull.
Mandeville
Gets a shot off but it is an easy save for Boot.
Penalty appeal for handball
Whelan appeals but it is not given. Cook fumes.
Drags a shot wide from inside the area on his left foot.
Seven minutes added
2-3.
McCourt, hands over his face, is stretchered off.
Lots of anger from the home stands towards referee Lewis Smith.
Chesterfield will play the remainder with NINE men.
This really doesn’t look good for McCourt. Another bad injury for Chesterfield here.
‘You’re not fit to referee'
McCourt is down after a tackle and looks in a lot pain.
Play continues, Khan is fouled on the edge of the box but the ref gives the decision the other way.
‘You’re not fit to referee,’ sing the Spireites fans.