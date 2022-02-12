Recap: Chesterfield concede late equaliser against Weymouth in Paul Cook's first match as Kabongo Tshimanga is stretchered off
Paul Cook takes charge of his first match since returning to Chesterfield as the Spireites visit struggling Weymouth today (3pm KO).
Cook was appointed on Thursday for his second spell in charge after leaving seven years ago.
With league leaders Stockport County in FA Trophy action, Town will go top of the table with a win in Dorset.
The Terras are third bottom and ten points from safety.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.
Weymouth v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES
Last updated: Saturday, 12 February, 2022, 17:02
- FT: Weymouth 1 v 1 Chesterfield (3pm KO)
- Alex Whittle gives Town lead with 20 minutes to go
- Kabongo Tshimanga stretchered off in second-half; Rose scores late equaliser for hosts
- Two changes as Jim Kellermann and Calvin Miller replace the suspended Jeff King and injured Luke Croll.
- Paul Cook’s first game since returning to Spireites
- (3-4-1-2) Loach; Kerr, Grimes, Whittle; Mandeville, Oyeleke, McCourt, Miller; Kellermann; Asante, Tshimanga. Subs: Williams, Weston, Khan, Rowley, Quigley.
Full-time
FT: Weymouth 1 v 1 Chesterfield
The Spireites concede a late equaliser and have possibly lost Tshimanga to a long-term injury. They also miss the chance to go top.
Urgh.
Reaction coming up.
Chance for Khan
The ball dropped to him in the box but he couldn’t get a shot off. That was the big moment.
Goal for Weymouth: 1-1
The hosts snatch a late equaliser on the counter through Rose. Kerr was caught in possession and the Terras broke.
Penalty appeal for Weymouth
As Rose goes down in the box but the appeals are turned down.
12 minutes added
Still plenty of time to play after that injury to Tshimanga.
0-1.
Tshimanga stretchered off
After a long delay, Tshimanga is stretchered off. Looked like he was being given oxygen. That could be his season over. Ref didn't even book the Weymouth man.
Quigley is on.
Tshimanga injured
He is on the receiving end of a strong challenge from behind by Mnoga and the stretcher is on here. This doesn’t look good.
GOOOOOAAAAALLLL!!! 0-1
WHITTLE!!!
Chesterfield have the breakthrough with 20 minutes to go.
Whittle burst into the box and drilled a shot past Fitzsimons at his near post.
Second Spireites sub
Khan comes on for Miller.
Attendance:
1,299.