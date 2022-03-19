Recap: Promotion-chasing Chesterfield record much-needed win against Maidenhead United
Chesterfield host Maidenhead United today in the National League (3pm KO).
The Spireites are second in the table but have fallen seven points behind leaders Stockport County after recording just two wins from their last seven fixtures.
The Blues are unbeaten in their last four but they have conceded late equalisers in each of their last two games.
Today’s opponents are fifth from bottom but are 13 points clear of the drop zone.
Chesterfield v Maidenhead United: LIVE UPDATES
Last updated: Saturday, 19 March, 2022, 18:05
- FT: Chesterfield 1 v 0 Maidenhead United (3pm KO)
- Sub Asante scores winner on 76 minutes
- Spireites 2nd; Maidenhead 19th
- Paul Cook names an unchanged line-up from the draw at Boreham Wood
- (4-2-3-1) Loach; King, Grimes, Maguire, Whittle, Kellermann, Whelan; Mandeville, Khan, Miller; Quigley. Subs: Gunning, Williams, Weston, Rowley, Asante.
REACTION
MAIDENHEAD REACTION: 'It is all about winning', says Spireites coach after scrappy victory
Spireites coach Danny Webb said it is ‘all about winning’ at this stage of the season as Chesterfield recorded a narrow victory against Maidenhead United.
Full-time
FT: Chesterfield 1 v 0 Maidenhead United
Much-needed win for the Spireites.
Five minutes added time
1-0.
Blasts over from 25 yards.
Added time coming up.
Final Spireites sub - 85 minutes
Weston on, Khan off.
GOOOOOAAAALLLL!!! 1-0
ASANTE!!!
The substitute gives Chesterfield the lead on 76 minutes, firing low past Ashmore at his near post.
Ashmore saves...again!
He gets down well again to save Whittle’s low header from King’s cross. The visiting goalkeeper is having a great half...sadly.
Formation
Rowley is on the right, Asante wide left, Mandeville behind Quigley.
Another Ashmore save
This time he gets down well to his left to tip wide Whittle’s driven shot from about 20 yards.
Double change for Town - 63 minutes
Rowley and Asante replace Miller and Whelan.