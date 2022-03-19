Recap: Promotion-chasing Chesterfield record much-needed win against Maidenhead United

The Spireites are second in the table but have fallen seven points behind leaders Stockport County after recording just two wins from their last seven fixtures.

The Blues are unbeaten in their last four but they have conceded late equalisers in each of their last two games.

Today’s opponents are fifth from bottom but are 13 points clear of the drop zone.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chesterfield v Maidenhead United - live updates.