Recap: Notts County beat Chesterfield on penalties to win promotion after thrilling extra-time draw

Chesterfield and Notts County will battle it out in the National League play-off final at Wembley today (3.30pm KO).

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 13th May 2023, 10:22 BST
Updated 13th May 2023, 18:33 BST
Chesterfield v Notts County - live updates from National League play-off final. Picture: Tina Jenner.
Chesterfield v Notts County - live updates from National League play-off final. Picture: Tina Jenner.

The Spireites finished third, while the Magpies had to settle for second place after narrowly missing out on the title.

Both teams sealed their spot in the final with dramatic extra time wins last weekend.

Notts had the upper hand in the two league fixtures, taking four points off the Blues, and finishing 17 points ahead of them.

The winner of today’s game will be promoted to League Two.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at Wembley and will bring you all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.

Chesterfield v Notts County: LIVE UPDATES

18:25 BST

Scott to win it for NC

Scores.

Notts County win it 4-3 on penalties. Devastating. Chesterfield gave it everything.

18:25 BST

Quigley for CFC

SCORES!

18:22 BSTUpdated 18:22 BST

Bostock to win it for NC

He hits the crossbar with a chip!

18:21 BST

King for CFC

Saved.

18:20 BST

Jones for NC

Scores.

18:19 BST

Maguire for CFC

Scores.

18:19 BST

Rodrigues for NC

Scores.

18:18 BST

Oldaker for CFC

Saved.

18:17 BST

Langstaff for NC

Scores.

18:17 BST

Banks up first for CFC

SCORES!

