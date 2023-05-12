Recap: Notts County beat Chesterfield on penalties to win promotion after thrilling extra-time draw
Chesterfield and Notts County will battle it out in the National League play-off final at Wembley today (3.30pm KO).
The Spireites finished third, while the Magpies had to settle for second place after narrowly missing out on the title.
Both teams sealed their spot in the final with dramatic extra time wins last weekend.
Notts had the upper hand in the two league fixtures, taking four points off the Blues, and finishing 17 points ahead of them.
The winner of today’s game will be promoted to League Two.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at Wembley and will bring you all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.
Chesterfield v Notts County: LIVE UPDATES
Scott to win it for NC
Scores.
Notts County win it 4-3 on penalties. Devastating. Chesterfield gave it everything.
Quigley for CFC
SCORES!
Bostock to win it for NC
He hits the crossbar with a chip!
King for CFC
Saved.
Jones for NC
Scores.
Maguire for CFC
Scores.
Rodrigues for NC
Scores.
Oldaker for CFC
Saved.
Langstaff for NC
Scores.
Banks up first for CFC
SCORES!