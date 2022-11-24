Recap: National League Chesterfield beat League Two AFC Wimbledon to reach FA Cup third round
The Spireites travel to AFC Wimbledon in the FA Cup today (3pm KO).
This is Chesterfield’s first ever visit to Plough Lane, which opened two years ago.
A place in the third round and a possible tie against a Premier League giant awaits the winners.
Two unbeaten runs are on the line, with Town unbeaten in eight, while the Dons have not lost in 10.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the match and will bring you all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.
AFC Wimbledon v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES
Key Events
- FT: AFC Wimbledon 0 v 2 Chesterfield (3pm KO
- FA Cup second round tie; Dobra opens scoring on 44 minutes; King grabs second
- Dons 13th in League Two; Spireites 3rd in National League
- Spireites XI (4-1-4-1) Fitzsimons; King, Williams, Grimes, Clements; Jones; Mandeville, Oldaker, Whelan, Dobra; Quigley. Subs: Chadwick, Palmer, Maguire, Horton, Sheckleford, Akinola, Uchegbulam, Asante, Tshimanga.
- Chesterfield unchanged for fifth game in a row
- New signing Ash Palmer named among subss; Michael Gyasi loaned out
Chesterfield coach reveals who he wants in FA Cup third round after win against Dons
Chesterfield coach Danny Webb is dreaming of Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur away in the FA Cup third round.
How the action unfolded
Chesterfield upset League Two AFC Wimbledon to reach FA Cup third round - how it happened
Chesterfield ended League Two AFC Wimbledon’s 10-game unbeaten run to secure their play in the FA Cup third round for a second successive season.
FT: AFC Wimbledon 0 v 2 Chesterfield
The Spireites are deservedly in the hat for the FA Cup third round.
Nine unbeaten.
Six successive wins.
Another League Two team, who were 10-unbeaten, are seen off.
Reactin coming up.
Five minutes added
0-2.
Another sub - 86 minutes
Quigley off, Tshimanga on.
Seven minutes to go
0-2.
COYB!
Double sub - 78 minutes
Akinola and Uchegbulam replace Whelan and Dobra.
GOOOOAAALLLL!!! 0-2
KING!!!
King’s cross from the right loops over Tzanev and finds the back of the net. Chesterfield lead 2-0 on 75 minutes. King has his seventh goal of the season. They have deserved this
Wimbledon miss a sitter
Pell puts the ball over the ball from close-range after a cross from the right reachesd him at the far post.
Top defending by Palmer
To deny Davison on the edge of the box.
0-1 after 71 minutes.