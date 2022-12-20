Recap: Much-changed Chesterfield knocked out of FA Trophy by Coalville Town
Chesterfield are in FA Trophy action tonight against Coalville Town (7.45pm KO).
The Spireites host the seventh tier side in this rearranged third round tie. The winners travel to either Banbury United or Bognor Regis Town.
This fixture was due to be played last Saturday but it was postponed due to a frozen pitch.
Chesterfield v Coalville Town: LIVE UPDATES
- FT: Chesterfield 1 v 3 Coalville Town (7.45pm KO)
- FA Trophy third round tie
- Spireites XI: Covolan; Sheckleford, Wilkinson, Maguire, Dolman; Banks, Akinola; Cook, Clarke, Duhameau; Asante. Subs: Chadwick, Blakeley, Booker, Hooper, L King, Mitchell, Moss.
- Paul Cook makes nine changes from the win against Dorking Wanderers; Four youth team players start, including Cook’s son Connor
FT: Chesterfield 1 v 3 Coalville Town
The Spireites are out of the FA Trophy. The youngsters can hold their heads up high. Minutes for Banks, Clarke, Akinola and Asante. Competition not a priority. Not the worst defeat they will have this season.
Some of the home fans are heading for the exits. They have seen enough. It has been uneventful in this last 20 minutes or so.
Blakeley and Hooper replace Banks and Akinola.
Maguire takes the armband.
Chambers has his second from close-range, via a small deflection. 50 minutes on the clock. Banks gave away possession and the visitors pounced with some quick passing.
Maguire plays a good ball into his feet, his turns and tries his luck from distance and it goes just wide.