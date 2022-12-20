News you can trust since 1855
Recap: Much-changed Chesterfield knocked out of FA Trophy by Coalville Town

Chesterfield are in FA Trophy action tonight against Coalville Town (7.45pm KO).

By Liam Norcliffe
1 hour ago
Chesterfield v Coalville Town - live updates.

The Spireites host the seventh tier side in this rearranged third round tie. The winners travel to either Banbury United or Bognor Regis Town.

This fixture was due to be played last Saturday but it was postponed due to a frozen pitch.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will provide all the build-up, team news, match updates and reaction.

Chesterfield v Coalville Town: LIVE UPDATES

Key Events

  • FT: Chesterfield 1 v 3 Coalville Town (7.45pm KO)
  • FA Trophy third round tie
  • Spireites XI: Covolan; Sheckleford, Wilkinson, Maguire, Dolman; Banks, Akinola; Cook, Clarke, Duhameau; Asante. Subs: Chadwick, Blakeley, Booker, Hooper, L King, Mitchell, Moss.
  • Paul Cook makes nine changes from the win against Dorking Wanderers; Four youth team players start, including Cook’s son Connor
It’s all over

FT: Chesterfield 1 v 3 Coalville Town

The Spireites are out of the FA Trophy. The youngsters can hold their heads up high. Minutes for Banks, Clarke, Akinola and Asante. Competition not a priority. Not the worst defeat they will have this season.

Five minutes added

1-3.

85 minutes

Some of the home fans are heading for the exits. They have seen enough. It has been uneventful in this last 20 minutes or so.

Chesterfield sub - 80 minutes

Clarke off, Mitchell on.

15 to go

Still 3-1 to the visitors. Not much has happened in the last 10 minutes.

Chesterfield subs - 64 mins

Blakeley and Hooper replace Banks and Akinola.

Maguire takes the armband.

Covolan saves from Chambers

As he tried to beat him at his near post. Decent stop. Corner.

Goal for Coalville: 1-3

Chambers has his second from close-range, via a small deflection. 50 minutes on the clock. Banks gave away possession and the visitors pounced with some quick passing.

Banks goes close

Maguire plays a good ball into his feet, his turns and tries his luck from distance and it goes just wide.

Attendance

2,107 (286 Coalville Town fans).

