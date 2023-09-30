News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Woman dies 3 days after being hit by cyclist in Scotland
Union says Tory accusations inspired train strike targeting conference
Betrayal of the North: Boris Johnson hits out at PM on HS2
September 15 EuroMillions jackpot yet to be claimed; could it be you?
Legendary Flying Scotsman crashes in station - two injured
Duane “Keffe D” Davis charged with shooting Tupac dead

Recap: Michael Jacobs earns Chesterfield a point at Maidenhead United

Chesterfield have a chance to make it an impressive eight wins in a row when they visit Maidenhead United today (3pm).
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 30th Sep 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 30th Sep 2023, 17:11 BST
Maidenhead United v Chesterfield - live updates.Maidenhead United v Chesterfield - live updates.
Maidenhead United v Chesterfield - live updates.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you everything you need to know.

Maidenhead United 1 v 1 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES

Show new updates
17:02 BST

The points are shared

FT: Maidenhead United 1 v 1 Chesterfield

Jacobs’ superb strike earns the Spireites a point. Seven-game winning run comes to an end. Never do well here so a draw is not the worst result. A bit off it today.

16:52 BST

Seven minutes added

1-1.

16:47 BST

Berry shoots

But it’s a fairly comfortable save for Ross.

16:45 BST

Second Town sub - 83 minutes

Grigg off, Quigley on.

16:42 BST

Berry appeals for a penalty

But the referee gives the decision the other way and books him for diving!

16:41 BST

First Town sub - 78 minutes

Colclough off, Berry on.

16:39 BST

Tyrer saves again

This time from sub Zimba. Good reactions. Game opening up now.

16:38 BST

Chesterfield penalty shout

Grigg is furious. He feels he was dragged down in the area, it looked a strong shout, can’t see why he would have gone down if not because he could have got a shot off.

16:35 BST

Great save from Tyrer

To keep out Beckwith’s curling strike from 20 yards which was heading in.

16:34 BST

Booking

For Grimes.

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:ChesterfieldMaidenhead United