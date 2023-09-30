Recap: Michael Jacobs earns Chesterfield a point at Maidenhead United
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you everything you need to know.
Maidenhead United 1 v 1 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES
The points are shared
FT: Maidenhead United 1 v 1 Chesterfield
Jacobs’ superb strike earns the Spireites a point. Seven-game winning run comes to an end. Never do well here so a draw is not the worst result. A bit off it today.
Seven minutes added
1-1.
Berry shoots
But it’s a fairly comfortable save for Ross.
Second Town sub - 83 minutes
Grigg off, Quigley on.
Berry appeals for a penalty
But the referee gives the decision the other way and books him for diving!
First Town sub - 78 minutes
Colclough off, Berry on.
Tyrer saves again
This time from sub Zimba. Good reactions. Game opening up now.
Chesterfield penalty shout
Grigg is furious. He feels he was dragged down in the area, it looked a strong shout, can’t see why he would have gone down if not because he could have got a shot off.
Great save from Tyrer
To keep out Beckwith’s curling strike from 20 yards which was heading in.
Booking
For Grimes.