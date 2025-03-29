Recap: Michael Jacobs' deflected strike secures win for Chesterfield at Barrow
Barrow 0 v 1 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)
It's all over!
FT: Barrow 0 v 1 Chesterfield
Jacobs' first goal of the season gives the Spireites a scrappy but vital win. Quadruple sub on 70 mins helped swing this one in the Blues' favour. Unbeaten run extended to five. More reaction coming up on the DT website.
Last sub - 90
Fleck on for Banks.
Four minutes added
0-1. Barrow pressing for an equaliser now.
Boot and Mandeville combine to snuff out Smith who was in one-on-one.
Booking
For Campbell for tripping Olakigbe.
GOOOAAAALLL!!! 0-1
JACOBS!!!
Chesterfield have the lead and it's Jacobs, who has only just come on, whose deflected strike puts the Spireites in front! He took aim with the outside of his right foot and it took a nick and went in!
Quadruple sub - 70
Olakigbe, Duffy, Jacobs and Grigg replace Naylor, Coclough, Dobra and Pepple.
65 gone
It remains 0-0. Any minute now, it’s going to burst into life. Hopefully. Maybe.
Metcalfe
Spots Barrow keeper Stanway off his line and he tries to catch him off guard but it drifts just wide from miles out.
Blues corner
Mandeville’s free-kick picks out Palmer, he heads it back across goal, but Barrow clear behind for a corner.
Attendance
3,392 (368 Town fans).
Booking
Now Grimes goes into the book.
Booking
For Barrow’s Williams for barging into Dobra. Absolutely clattered him.
Barrow attack
Boot makes a comfortable save at his near post from Smith.
Conditions
It’s Barrow who will be kicking into the wind this half so hopefully the Blues can pin them in.
Back underway
Off we go again in the second-half.
Goalless at the break
HT: Barrow 0 v 0 Chesterfield
Plenty of the ball for the Spireites but they haven't layed a glove on the hosts. Not even a shot, never mind one on target. Too many sloppy passes. In fairness, conditions haven't helped. Barrow with the one big chance but Boot came to the rescue.
Free-kicks
Chesterfield have given away too many free-kicks in dangerous positions. Barrow are getting closer with their set-pieces so the Blues need to be careful.
