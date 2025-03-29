Live

Recap: Michael Jacobs' deflected strike secures win for Chesterfield at Barrow

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 29th Mar 2025, 06:00 BST
Updated 29th Mar 2025, 16:52 BST
Chesterfield will be hoping to extend their unbeaten run to five matches when they travel to Barrow today (3pm).

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

Barrow 0 v 1 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)

Sat, 29 Mar, 2025, 16:51 BST

It's all over!

FT: Barrow 0 v 1 Chesterfield

Jacobs' first goal of the season gives the Spireites a scrappy but vital win. Quadruple sub on 70 mins helped swing this one in the Blues' favour. Unbeaten run extended to five. More reaction coming up on the DT website.

Sat, 29 Mar, 2025, 16:46 BST

Last sub - 90

Fleck on for Banks.

Sat, 29 Mar, 2025, 16:46 BST

Four minutes added

0-1. Barrow pressing for an equaliser now.

Sat, 29 Mar, 2025, 16:40 BST

Phew

Boot and Mandeville combine to snuff out Smith who was in one-on-one.

Sat, 29 Mar, 2025, 16:38 BST

Booking

For Campbell for tripping Olakigbe.

Sat, 29 Mar, 2025, 16:35 BST

GOOOAAAALLL!!! 0-1

JACOBS!!!

Chesterfield have the lead and it's Jacobs, who has only just come on, whose deflected strike puts the Spireites in front! He took aim with the outside of his right foot and it took a nick and went in!

Sat, 29 Mar, 2025, 16:25 BST

Quadruple sub - 70

Olakigbe, Duffy, Jacobs and Grigg replace Naylor, Coclough, Dobra and Pepple.

Sat, 29 Mar, 2025, 16:22 BST

65 gone

It remains 0-0. Any minute now, it’s going to burst into life. Hopefully. Maybe.

Sat, 29 Mar, 2025, 16:14 BST

Metcalfe

Spots Barrow keeper Stanway off his line and he tries to catch him off guard but it drifts just wide from miles out.

Sat, 29 Mar, 2025, 16:13 BST

Blues corner

Mandeville’s free-kick picks out Palmer, he heads it back across goal, but Barrow clear behind for a corner.

Sat, 29 Mar, 2025, 16:11 BST

Attendance

3,392 (368 Town fans).

Sat, 29 Mar, 2025, 16:08 BST

Booking

Now Grimes goes into the book.

Sat, 29 Mar, 2025, 16:06 BST

Booking

For Barrow’s Williams for barging into Dobra. Absolutely clattered him.

Sat, 29 Mar, 2025, 16:04 BST

Barrow attack

Boot makes a comfortable save at his near post from Smith.

Sat, 29 Mar, 2025, 16:03 BST

Conditions

It’s Barrow who will be kicking into the wind this half so hopefully the Blues can pin them in.

Sat, 29 Mar, 2025, 16:00 BST

Back underway

Off we go again in the second-half.

Sat, 29 Mar, 2025, 15:45 BST

Goalless at the break

HT: Barrow 0 v 0 Chesterfield

Plenty of the ball for the Spireites but they haven't layed a glove on the hosts. Not even a shot, never mind one on target. Too many sloppy passes. In fairness, conditions haven't helped. Barrow with the one big chance but Boot came to the rescue.

Sat, 29 Mar, 2025, 15:37 BST

Free-kicks

Chesterfield have given away too many free-kicks in dangerous positions. Barrow are getting closer with their set-pieces so the Blues need to be careful.

