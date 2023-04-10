Recap: Liam Mandeville scores winner for Chesterfield at Dagenham and Redbridge
Chestefield travel to Dagenham and Redbride today in the National League (3pm KO).
The Spireites will be aiming to bounce back after losing 3-1 against York City on Good Friday.
Town are currently fourth, while the Daggers are 10th and six points off the play-off places.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the match and will bring you all the team news and updates.
Dagenham and Redbridge v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES
FT: Dag & Red 0 v 1 Chesterfield
Mandeville’s second-half header secures a much-needed win. Uchegbulam and Oldaker came close to adding a second in injury-time. Massive save from Fitzsimons in the last seconds
What a save in the last seconds from Effiong! He burst into the box but the keeper came out and spread himself!
MANDEVILLE!!!
Chesterfield lead 1-0 on 70 minutes. Mandeville sneaks in at the back post and heads in Banks’ cross. Eight goals for the season for Mandeville