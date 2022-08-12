Recap: Liam Mandeville scores second-half winner against Aldershot Town

Chesterfield play their first home game of the new season today against Aldershot Town (3pm KO).

By Liam Norcliffe
Saturday, 13th August 2022, 5:03 pm
Chesterfield v Aldershot Town - live updates.
Chesterfield v Aldershot Town - live updates.

The Spireites drew 2-2 at Dorking Wanderers last weekend, while the Shots lost 4-1 at home to Solihull Moors.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the Technique Stadium and will bring you all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.

Chesterfield v Aldershot Town: LIVE UPDATES

Last updated: Saturday, 13 August, 2022, 19:25

  • FT: Chesterfield 1 v 0 Aldershot Town (3pm KO)
  • Liam Mandeville scores winner on 64 minutes
  • Two changes as Ross Fitzsimons makes his debut and Michael Gyasi gets his first start, replacing Akwasi Asante.
  • Fitzsimons; King, Williams, Grimes, Horton; Oldaker, Banks; Mandeville, Dobra; Gyasi, Quigley. Subs: Maguire, Cooper, Jones, Clarke, Tshimanga.
  • First home game of new season for Spireites
  • Aldershot lost 4-1 against Solihull Moors last week
Saturday, 13 August, 2022, 19:25

Thanks for joining us!

The Spireites are up and running.

Wrexham next up on Tuesday night, should be a cracker.

Saturday, 13 August, 2022, 19:25

RATINGS

Liam Norcliffe's Chesterfield player ratings from win against Aldershot

Chesterfield beat Aldershot Town 1-0 to secure their first win of the season.

Saturday, 13 August, 2022, 18:12

REACTION

Chesterfield were 'worthy winners' against Aldershot Town, says Spireites coach

Chesterfield were ‘worthy winners’ as they overcome Aldershot Town 1-0 to secure their first victory of the season.

Saturday, 13 August, 2022, 17:09

How the action unfolded

Chesterfield beat Aldershot Town to secure first win of season - report

Liam Mandeville’s sublime second-half goal against Aldershot Town secured Chesterfield’s first win of the season.

Saturday, 13 August, 2022, 16:55

Full-time

FT: Chesterfield 1 v 0 Aldershot Town

Liam Mandeville’s sublime second-half finish secures the first win of the season for the Spireites.

Saturday, 13 August, 2022, 16:49

Five added minutes

1-0.

Saturday, 13 August, 2022, 16:41

Not long to go

No surprise given the heat but this game is slowing down now. Eight minutes to go.

Saturday, 13 August, 2022, 16:33

Chesterfield sub - 74 minutes

Dobra off, Cooper on.

Saturday, 13 August, 2022, 16:25

GOOOAAALLL!!! 1-0

MANDEVILLE!!!

And WHAT a goal. Banks plays a brilliant pass over the top, Mandeville latches on to it, controls nicely, and finishes superbly from a very tight angle.

1-0 after 64 minutes.

Saturday, 13 August, 2022, 16:20

Chesterfield sub - 60 minutes

Tshimanga is on, his first appearance since February after that horrible injury. He gets a standing ovation as he enters the pitch. Gyasi comes off.

Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Aldershot TownChesterfieldSpireitesTechnique Stadium