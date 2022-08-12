The Spireites drew 2-2 at Dorking Wanderers last weekend, while the Shots lost 4-1 at home to Solihull Moors.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the Technique Stadium and will bring you all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.
Chesterfield v Aldershot Town: LIVE UPDATES
Last updated: Saturday, 13 August, 2022, 19:25
- FT: Chesterfield 1 v 0 Aldershot Town (3pm KO)
- Liam Mandeville scores winner on 64 minutes
- Two changes as Ross Fitzsimons makes his debut and Michael Gyasi gets his first start, replacing Akwasi Asante.
- Fitzsimons; King, Williams, Grimes, Horton; Oldaker, Banks; Mandeville, Dobra; Gyasi, Quigley. Subs: Maguire, Cooper, Jones, Clarke, Tshimanga.
- First home game of new season for Spireites
- Aldershot lost 4-1 against Solihull Moors last week
The Spireites are up and running.
Wrexham next up on Tuesday night, should be a cracker.
REACTION
How the action unfolded
Full-time
FT: Chesterfield 1 v 0 Aldershot Town
Liam Mandeville’s sublime second-half finish secures the first win of the season for the Spireites.
Five added minutes
1-0.
Not long to go
No surprise given the heat but this game is slowing down now. Eight minutes to go.
Chesterfield sub - 74 minutes
Dobra off, Cooper on.
GOOOAAALLL!!! 1-0
MANDEVILLE!!!
And WHAT a goal. Banks plays a brilliant pass over the top, Mandeville latches on to it, controls nicely, and finishes superbly from a very tight angle.
1-0 after 64 minutes.
Chesterfield sub - 60 minutes
Tshimanga is on, his first appearance since February after that horrible injury. He gets a standing ovation as he enters the pitch. Gyasi comes off.