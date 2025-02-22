Recap: Kabongo Tshimanga scores winner against old club Chesterfield for Swindon Town
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
FT: Swindon Town 1 v 0 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES
Defeat for Spireites
FT: Swindon Town 1 v 0 Chesterfield
Neither side probably deserved to win that but the hosts forced a mistake and took their chance. Never felt confident that Spireites would score in the second-half against a well-organised and resolute side. Didn't create much.
Morer reaction coming up on the DT website.
Seven minutes added
1-0.
Six to go
Chesterfield are struggling to create or sustain any pressure. Swindon are well organised and are resolute.
Good defending
From Grimes to deny Smith who raced clear but the skipper got back to snuff the danger out.
More subs
Sheckleford replaces Donacien. A good 75 minutes from him. And Drummond is on for Olakigbe.
Two subs - 68
Banks and Madden replace Duffy and Mandeville.
Attendance
7,431 (595 Spireites fans).
Goal for Swindon: 1-0
Tshimanga scores the spot-kick. 1-0.
Penalty to Swindon
Tshimanga is hacked down by Boot after the Town keeper took a heavy touch.
Swindon go close
Metcalfe clears off the line from Clarke from a corner and then Smith heads wide from another corner.
Big chance
Unmarked Freckleton heads wide from Wright’s drven corner. Has to at least hit the target there.
Swindon pressing
Early in this half, as they win a corner.
Back underway
Off we go in the second 45.
Level at the break
HT: Swindon Town 0 v 0 Chesterfield
This one has yet to get really flowing. Wind making things difficult. Holloway sent off. Williams stretchered off which resulted in 11 minutes added. Should disallowed Spireites goal have stood? Maybe.
Nice move
Down the right as Donacien and Mandeville combine but it ends with a poor cross from Donacien going behind. Cook applauds the idea.
Booking
For Swindon’s Wright for hacking down Dobra.
Booking
For Donacien.
11 minutes added
Because of that injury to Williams. 0-0.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.