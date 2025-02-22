Live

Recap: Kabongo Tshimanga scores winner against old club Chesterfield for Swindon Town

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 22nd Feb 2025, 06:00 BST
Updated 22nd Feb 2025, 17:05 BST
Swindon Town v Chesterfield - live updates.
Chesterfield really need a win today at much-improved Swindon Town if they are to mount a realistic promotion push (3pm KO).

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

FT: Swindon Town 1 v 0 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES

Sat, 22 Feb, 2025, 17:05 BST

Defeat for Spireites

FT: Swindon Town 1 v 0 Chesterfield

Neither side probably deserved to win that but the hosts forced a mistake and took their chance. Never felt confident that Spireites would score in the second-half against a well-organised and resolute side. Didn't create much.

Morer reaction coming up on the DT website.

Sat, 22 Feb, 2025, 16:56 BST

Seven minutes added

1-0.

Sat, 22 Feb, 2025, 16:51 BST

Six to go

Chesterfield are struggling to create or sustain any pressure. Swindon are well organised and are resolute.

Sat, 22 Feb, 2025, 16:46 BST

Good defending

From Grimes to deny Smith who raced clear but the skipper got back to snuff the danger out.

Sat, 22 Feb, 2025, 16:43 BST

More subs

Sheckleford replaces Donacien. A good 75 minutes from him. And Drummond is on for Olakigbe.

Sat, 22 Feb, 2025, 16:35 BST

Two subs - 68

Banks and Madden replace Duffy and Mandeville.

Sat, 22 Feb, 2025, 16:32 BST

Attendance

7,431 (595 Spireites fans).

Sat, 22 Feb, 2025, 16:27 BST

Goal for Swindon: 1-0

Tshimanga scores the spot-kick. 1-0.

Sat, 22 Feb, 2025, 16:24 BST

Penalty to Swindon

Tshimanga is hacked down by Boot after the Town keeper took a heavy touch.

Sat, 22 Feb, 2025, 16:23 BST

Swindon go close

Metcalfe clears off the line from Clarke from a corner and then Smith heads wide from another corner.

Sat, 22 Feb, 2025, 16:20 BST

Big chance

Unmarked Freckleton heads wide from Wright’s drven corner. Has to at least hit the target there.

Sat, 22 Feb, 2025, 16:19 BST

Swindon pressing

Early in this half, as they win a corner.

Sat, 22 Feb, 2025, 16:11 BST

Back underway

Off we go in the second 45.

Sat, 22 Feb, 2025, 15:56 BST

Level at the break

HT: Swindon Town 0 v 0 Chesterfield

This one has yet to get really flowing. Wind making things difficult. Holloway sent off. Williams stretchered off which resulted in 11 minutes added. Should disallowed Spireites goal have stood? Maybe.

Sat, 22 Feb, 2025, 15:51 BST

Nice move

Down the right as Donacien and Mandeville combine but it ends with a poor cross from Donacien going behind. Cook applauds the idea.

Sat, 22 Feb, 2025, 15:49 BST

Booking

For Swindon’s Wright for hacking down Dobra.

Sat, 22 Feb, 2025, 15:48 BST

Booking

For Donacien.

Sat, 22 Feb, 2025, 15:46 BST

11 minutes added

Because of that injury to Williams. 0-0.

