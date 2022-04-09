The Spireites have dropped to fifth after just one win in their last six games.

Wealdstone are 17th and have won one of their last five.

Town won the reverse fixture 2-0 earlier in the season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wealdstone v Chesterfield - live updates.