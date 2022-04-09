Recap: Joe Quigley's first Chesterfield goal secures first win in seven for promotion-chasing Spireites
Chesterfield will be hoping to return to winning ways and get their promotion bid back on track when they visit Wealdstone today (3pm KO).
The Spireites have dropped to fifth after just one win in their last six games.
Wealdstone are 17th and have won one of their last five.
Town won the reverse fixture 2-0 earlier in the season.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the match and will bring you everything you need to know before, during and after the game.
Wealdstone v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES
Last updated: Saturday, 09 April, 2022, 16:56
- FT: Wealdstone 1 v 2 Chesterfield (3pm KO)
- Grimes gives Town lead on 35 minutes; Umerah equalises after half-time
- Quigley scores first goal for Town for 1-2 on 68 minutes
- Spireites 5th; Wealdstone 17th
- Four changes for Chesterfield (3-4-1-2) Loach; Williams, Gunning (c), Grimes; King, Kellermann, Weston, Whittle; Mandeville; Asante, Denton. Subs: Maguire, Miller, McCourt, Khan, Quigley.
- Tom Denton makes his first competitive Spireites start in 15 months; Gavin Gunning, Tyrone Williams, Jim Kellermann return;
Full-time
FT: Wealdstone 1 v 2
Chesterfield’s first win in seven.
Joe Quigley’s first goal for the club secures a much-needed three points.
Reaction coming up.
Four minutes added
1-2.
Good save by Loach
To keep out Henry’s free-kick, got down well to his right. Phew.
Final Spireites sub - 86 minutes
Miller on for Mandeville.
How did he miss thar?!
Mascoll misses an absolute sitter for Wealdstone. That is a big let off. He was totally unmarked at the far post. Five to go. 1-2.
Quigley half-chance
He meets King’s corner at the near post about 10 yards out but he volleys over. Difficult chance. He looks full of confidence now.
10 to go
1-2.
More control
Chesterfield have regained control of this one now and are pushing for a third.
Almost a second for Quigley
Mandeville plays the striker in, he takes the ball on his left foot and fires towards goal but it goes just over. Plenty of power behind it.
is inches away from heading in a deep cross from King.
15 minutes remaining, 1-2.