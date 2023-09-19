Recap: Joe Quigley scores stoppage time winner for Chesterfield against Halifax as three red cards are shown
The Spireites are top of the table after winning their last four matches, while the Shaymen, who lost to Dorking Wanderers on Saturday, are ninth.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
Chesterfield 3 v 2 Halifax: LIVE UPDATES (7.45pm)
Get in!!!
FT: Chesterfield 3 v 2 Halifax A fifth straight win. Still top of the league. Ref totally lost control of the game in the second-half. Both teams finished with 10-men. Quigley wins it in the 91st minute.
Referee Jackson is rightly booed off. Shocking for both teams.
Banks goes close!
Almost 4-2, Johnson tips over from Banks. So close.
GOOOOAAAALLLLL!!! 3-2
QUIGLEY!!!
Chesterfield are back in front in the 91st minute! Quigley, on as a sub, races clear and finishes beyond Johnson. This half has been mad. The Spireites lead 3-2. Seven minutes added.
Red card for Halifax!
Senior is given his marching orders. Both teams down to 10-men. Still 2-2.
Chance!
Williams heads narrowly wide from Mandeville’s free-kick.
Spireites sub - 80
Banks on, Dobra off.
Red card!
Tom Naylor is shown a second yellow card. He felt he should have been awarded a free-kick and he showed his frustration. The referee has lost control of this one. The Blues are down to 10-men. 2-2 on 76 minutes.
Paul Cook
Is sent off by referee Aaron Jackson, who is having an absolute nightmare.
He’s just missed the most blatant of fouls and Cook was fuming, as was the whole ground.
Colclough was also booked.
Spireites subs - 70
Quigley and Berry replace Grigg and Oldaker.
Goal for Halifax: 2-2
Summerfield scores the penalty. Tyrer got close to it but it was in the corner.
2-2 with 20 minutes to go.