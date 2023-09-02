News you can trust since 1855
Recap: Joe Quigley scores late winner for Chesterfield in dramatic clash against Aldershot Town

Chesterfield travel to Aldershot Town today in their latest National League encounter (3pm).
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 2nd Sep 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 2nd Sep 2023, 17:21 BST
Aldershot Town v Chesterfield - live updates. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)Aldershot Town v Chesterfield - live updates. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)
Aldershot Town v Chesterfield - live updates. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will provide all the build-up, team news and live updates.

FT: Aldershot Town 3 v 4 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)

Show new updates
17:06 BST

Thriller!

FT: Aldershot Town 3 v 4 Chesterfield

1-0 down, 3-1 up, 3-3, won it 4-3.

It’s going to be some season.

More reaction coming up on the DT website.

17:00 BST

Chance

Almost 3-5, Colclough nearly touching in Quigley’s low cross at the back post.

95 gone.

16:57 BST

Booking

For Quigley.

16:55 BST

Red card!

Widdrington receives his second yellow. Aldershot down to 10-men. NINE minutes added. 3-4.

16:52 BST

GOOOOAAAALLLLL!!! 3-4

QUIGLEY!!!

My word. Chesterfield are back in front, 3-4. Quigley smashes in from close-range on 87 minutes. It’s never boring, is it?

16:49 BST

Goal for Aldershot: 3-3

Barham with a great header past Tyrer after a wonderful cross came in from the left.

85 gone, 3-3.

Blimey.

16:47 BST

Spireites sub - 83

Grigg off, Quigley on.

16:46 BST

Another chance

Spireites once again goclose but Mnoga just about did enough to get a touch on Mandeville’s low cross, which made it a difficult finish for Grigg, and it went over.

81 gone, 2-3.

16:38 BST

Off the bar!

Barham’s header from a cross from the right hits the bar, and then bounces back down and hits the bar again, before going over! Phew.

16:37 BST

Chance

Almost a fourth goal for Chesterfield but Mnoga just about turned Mandeville’s low cross over his own crossbar.

