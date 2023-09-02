Recap: Joe Quigley scores late winner for Chesterfield in dramatic clash against Aldershot Town
FT: Aldershot Town 3 v 4 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)
Thriller!
FT: Aldershot Town 3 v 4 Chesterfield
1-0 down, 3-1 up, 3-3, won it 4-3.
It’s going to be some season.
Chance
Almost 3-5, Colclough nearly touching in Quigley’s low cross at the back post.
95 gone.
Booking
For Quigley.
Red card!
Widdrington receives his second yellow. Aldershot down to 10-men. NINE minutes added. 3-4.
GOOOOAAAALLLLL!!! 3-4
QUIGLEY!!!
My word. Chesterfield are back in front, 3-4. Quigley smashes in from close-range on 87 minutes. It’s never boring, is it?
Goal for Aldershot: 3-3
Barham with a great header past Tyrer after a wonderful cross came in from the left.
85 gone, 3-3.
Blimey.
Spireites sub - 83
Grigg off, Quigley on.
Another chance
Spireites once again goclose but Mnoga just about did enough to get a touch on Mandeville’s low cross, which made it a difficult finish for Grigg, and it went over.
81 gone, 2-3.
Off the bar!
Barham’s header from a cross from the right hits the bar, and then bounces back down and hits the bar again, before going over! Phew.
Chance
Almost a fourth goal for Chesterfield but Mnoga just about turned Mandeville’s low cross over his own crossbar.