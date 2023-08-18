News you can trust since 1855
Recap: James Norwood pinches late point for Oldham Athletic against Chesterfield, Latics fans invade pitch

Chesterfield and Oldham Athletic go head-to-head at the SMH Group Stadium today (12.30pm).
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 19th Aug 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 19th Aug 2023, 15:07 BST
Chesterfield v Oldham Athletic - live updates. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)Chesterfield v Oldham Athletic - live updates. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)
Chesterfield v Oldham Athletic - live updates. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates so stay with us.

FT: Chesterfield 1 v 1 Oldham Athletic: LIVE UPDATES (12.30pm KO)

14:33 BST

FT: 1-1

FT: Chesterfield 1 v 1 Oldham Athletic

I think the referee might have blown early given the scenes at the end. Strange and mad finish to that match. The points are shared.

14:27 BST

Goal for Oldham: 1-1

Tyrer spills a shot and Norwood slides it in. A large number of Latics run on the pitch. 95 minutes on the pitch. Madness.

14:24 BST

Hogan heads over for Oldham

From a late corner.

Three minutes to go.

An Oldham fan has just tried to run on the pitch but he got stopped. That’s his day done. Stewards escort him out.

14:20 BST

Six minutes added

1-0.

14:16 BST

Off the bar!

Mandeville’s corner almost goes straight in but it clips the top of the crossbar!

14:14 BST

85

Still 1-0.

14:12 BST

Third Spireites sub - 83 minutes

Grigg off, Quigley on.

14:04 BST

Second Spireites sub - 75

Dobra off, Jacobs on.

13:59 BST

20 to go

1-0.

Fair play to the Oldham fans, they are still making a lot of noise.

13:58 BST

Huge chance for Grigg!

Mandeville sends Colclough away down the right and he delivers an inviting low cross for Grigg. Instead of finishing first time on his left foot, he tries to chop back on his right but the chance is then lost.

