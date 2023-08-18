Recap: James Norwood pinches late point for Oldham Athletic against Chesterfield, Latics fans invade pitch
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates so stay with us.
FT: Chesterfield 1 v 1 Oldham Athletic: LIVE UPDATES (12.30pm KO)
FT: 1-1
FT: Chesterfield 1 v 1 Oldham Athletic
I think the referee might have blown early given the scenes at the end. Strange and mad finish to that match. The points are shared.
Goal for Oldham: 1-1
Tyrer spills a shot and Norwood slides it in. A large number of Latics run on the pitch. 95 minutes on the pitch. Madness.
Hogan heads over for Oldham
From a late corner.
Three minutes to go.
An Oldham fan has just tried to run on the pitch but he got stopped. That’s his day done. Stewards escort him out.
Six minutes added
1-0.
Off the bar!
Mandeville’s corner almost goes straight in but it clips the top of the crossbar!
Still 1-0.
Third Spireites sub - 83 minutes
Grigg off, Quigley on.
Second Spireites sub - 75
Dobra off, Jacobs on.
20 to go
1-0.
Fair play to the Oldham fans, they are still making a lot of noise.
Huge chance for Grigg!
Mandeville sends Colclough away down the right and he delivers an inviting low cross for Grigg. Instead of finishing first time on his left foot, he tries to chop back on his right but the chance is then lost.