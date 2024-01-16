Live
Recap: James Berry scores late winner for Chesterfield against Altrincham
Chesterfield return to league action tonight when they host fifth-placed Altrincham (7.45pm).
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
Chesterfield 2 v 1 Altrincham: LIVE UPDATES (7.45pm)
12 points clear!
Off the post!
Oldaker hits the post with a wonderful free-kick. It remains 2-1.
Dangerous free-kick
From Conn-Clarke just goes over the bar. Phew.
Six minutes added
2-1.
Almost 3-1
But Quigley could not quite connect with Mandeville's cross.
GOOOAAAAALLLL!!! 2-1
Third Town sub - 80 mins
Grigg off, Quigley on.
10 to go
Chesterfield are struggling to create anything here.
Quigley is coming on.
Double Town sub - 69 mins
Mandeville and Berry replace Jacobs and Dobra.
Booking
For Dobra.
