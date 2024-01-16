News you can trust since 1855
Recap: James Berry scores late winner for Chesterfield against Altrincham

Chesterfield return to league action tonight when they host fifth-placed Altrincham (7.45pm).
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 16th Jan 2024, 06:00 GMT
Updated 16th Jan 2024, 21:49 GMT
Chesterfield v Altrincham - live updates. (Photo:Getty).Chesterfield v Altrincham - live updates. (Photo:Getty).
Chesterfield v Altrincham - live updates. (Photo:Getty).

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

Chesterfield 2 v 1 Altrincham: LIVE UPDATES (7.45pm)

21:41 GMT

12 points clear!

FT: Chesterfield 2 v 1 Altrincham

Town go 12 points clear at the top thanks to Berry's late winner against his old club. 16, yes 16, home wins in a row.

More reaction coming up on the DT website.

21:38 GMT

Off the post!

Oldaker hits the post with a wonderful free-kick. It remains 2-1.

21:36 GMT

Dangerous free-kick

From Conn-Clarke just goes over the bar. Phew.

21:34 GMT

Six minutes added

2-1.

21:33 GMT

Almost 3-1

But Quigley could not quite connect with Mandeville's cross.

21:28 GMT

GOOOAAAAALLLL!!! 2-1

BERRY!!!

Berry comes off the bench to make it 2-1 against his old club. It has been flat this half but Berry provides a spark to put the Spireites back in front.

21:25 GMT

Third Town sub - 80 mins

Grigg off, Quigley on.

21:23 GMT

10 to go

Chesterfield are struggling to create anything here.

Quigley is coming on.

21:13 GMT

Double Town sub - 69 mins

Mandeville and Berry replace Jacobs and Dobra.

21:11 GMT

Booking

For Dobra.

