Recap: Injury-hit Chesterfield throw away lead against Bradford City

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 29th Dec 2024, 07:00 BST
Updated 29th Dec 2024, 16:56 BST
Chesterfield will be hoping to bounce back from their Boxing Day defeat when they make the short trip to Bradford City today (3pm).

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

FT: Bradford City 2 v 1 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)

Sun, 29 Dec, 2024, 16:54 BST

FT: 2-1

FT: Bradford City 2 v 1 Chesterfield

A memorable 2024 ends with a spirited defeat. The Spireites gave it a right go despite their tired legs. They were the better team in the first-half & should have been in front by a couple. Hosts stronger after the break.

More reaction coming up on the DT website.

Sun, 29 Dec, 2024, 16:42 BST

Banks drills wide

From around the edge of the box after Chesterfield kept alive a second phase free-kick. They are giving this everything.

Sun, 29 Dec, 2024, 16:39 BST

Naylor

Swivels and shoots in the box but Walker saves comfortably.

Sun, 29 Dec, 2024, 16:31 BST

Town subs- 72 mins

Horton and Oldaker replace Araujo and Drummond. Hobson has gone up front.

Sun, 29 Dec, 2024, 16:29 BST

20 to go

2-1.

Sun, 29 Dec, 2024, 16:25 BST

Attendance

18,730 (2,341 Town fans)

Sun, 29 Dec, 2024, 16:22 BST

City go close again

Sarcevic tries to lob Thompson from distance after another counter but it lands on the roof of the net.

Sun, 29 Dec, 2024, 16:15 BST

Bradford on top now

It’s all Bradford. They are threatening a third. The home fans are roaring them on and Chesterfield are on the ropes.

Sun, 29 Dec, 2024, 16:12 BSTUpdated 16:12 BST

Goal for Bradford: 2-1

Sarcevic takes advantage of a mistake at the back from Grimes and he rounds Thompson to make it 2-1.

Sun, 29 Dec, 2024, 16:04 BST

Back underway

We are back underway in the second half.

Sun, 29 Dec, 2024, 15:50 BST

HT: 1-1

HT: Bradford City 1 v 1 Chesterfield

A shame the Spireites couldn't keep the lead until half-time because they would have deserved it. They could have been further in front with a big chance for Mandeville at 0-0 and then Dobra hit the post right on the whistle.

Sun, 29 Dec, 2024, 15:49 BST

Off the post!

Dobra heads against the post after Mandeville hooked a ball back into the box!

Sun, 29 Dec, 2024, 15:46 BST

Two minutes added

1-1.

Sun, 29 Dec, 2024, 15:44 BST

Goal for Bradford City: 1-1

The hosts are level. Substitute Pointon equalises following a counter attack. It’s against the run of play but it’s 1-1.

Sun, 29 Dec, 2024, 15:40 BST

Almost 0-2

Hobson drove forward, cut inside, pulled the trigger, it was well saved by Walker but it fell back into the path of Dobra but a brilliant challenge came in from Baldwin to make a block. Not sure if Dobra was offside anyway. Chesterfield well on top now and pushing for a second.

Sun, 29 Dec, 2024, 15:37 BST

GOOOOAAAALLL!!! 0-1

DOBRA!!!

Chesterfield have the lead on 35 minutes, 0-1. The ball was bouncing around in the box, Dobra's initial attempt was blocked but he buried the rebound.

Sun, 29 Dec, 2024, 15:35 BST

Home frustrations

They are not happy with the number of fouls going against their team. I have to say, though, they all look straight forward decisions for referee Adam Herczeg.

Sun, 29 Dec, 2024, 15:33 BSTUpdated 15:33 BST

City sub - 32 mins

The hosts are making an early change with Benn replaced by Pointon.

