Recap: Injury-hit Chesterfield throw away lead against Bradford City
FT: Bradford City 2 v 1 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)
FT: 2-1
FT: Bradford City 2 v 1 Chesterfield
A memorable 2024 ends with a spirited defeat. The Spireites gave it a right go despite their tired legs. They were the better team in the first-half & should have been in front by a couple. Hosts stronger after the break.
More reaction coming up on the DT website.
Banks drills wide
From around the edge of the box after Chesterfield kept alive a second phase free-kick. They are giving this everything.
Swivels and shoots in the box but Walker saves comfortably.
Town subs- 72 mins
Horton and Oldaker replace Araujo and Drummond. Hobson has gone up front.
20 to go
2-1.
Attendance
18,730 (2,341 Town fans)
City go close again
Sarcevic tries to lob Thompson from distance after another counter but it lands on the roof of the net.
Bradford on top now
It’s all Bradford. They are threatening a third. The home fans are roaring them on and Chesterfield are on the ropes.
Goal for Bradford: 2-1
Sarcevic takes advantage of a mistake at the back from Grimes and he rounds Thompson to make it 2-1.
Back underway
We are back underway in the second half.
HT: 1-1
HT: Bradford City 1 v 1 Chesterfield
A shame the Spireites couldn't keep the lead until half-time because they would have deserved it. They could have been further in front with a big chance for Mandeville at 0-0 and then Dobra hit the post right on the whistle.
Off the post!
Dobra heads against the post after Mandeville hooked a ball back into the box!
Two minutes added
1-1.
Goal for Bradford City: 1-1
The hosts are level. Substitute Pointon equalises following a counter attack. It’s against the run of play but it’s 1-1.
Almost 0-2
Hobson drove forward, cut inside, pulled the trigger, it was well saved by Walker but it fell back into the path of Dobra but a brilliant challenge came in from Baldwin to make a block. Not sure if Dobra was offside anyway. Chesterfield well on top now and pushing for a second.
GOOOOAAAALLL!!! 0-1
DOBRA!!!
Chesterfield have the lead on 35 minutes, 0-1. The ball was bouncing around in the box, Dobra's initial attempt was blocked but he buried the rebound.
Home frustrations
They are not happy with the number of fouls going against their team. I have to say, though, they all look straight forward decisions for referee Adam Herczeg.
City sub - 32 mins
The hosts are making an early change with Benn replaced by Pointon.
