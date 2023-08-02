Recap: How Chesterfield beat Dorking Wanderers 4-3 in thrilling season opener
FT: Chesterfield 4 v 3 Dorking Wanderers: LIVE UPDATES (3PM)
IT’S OVER!
FT: Chesterfield 4 v 3 Dorking Wanderers
The Spireites start the new season by edging a seven-goal thriller against the 10-man visitors.
GOOOALLLLL!!! 4-3
It’s 4-3!!! Quigley glances a header home in the 98th minute. Crazy, crazy game.
Williams heads at goal
But Male saves.
3-3, weve played 96 minutes.
Goal for Dorking: 3-3
Sub Bowerman fires home from inside the area.
We’ve played two minutes of the 13 added.
13 added minutes
Yes, 13!
Another sub - 90
Mandeville off, Uchegbulam.
Spireites subs - 84
Jacobs is on for his debut, replacing Colclough, who may have got a knock.
Quigley also comes on for Grigg.
GOOAAALLLL!!! 3-2
MANDEVILLE AGAIN!!!
Former Spireite Joe Cook collects his second yellow card and is sent off.
Mandeville then superbly curls home the resulting free-kick from the edge of the box. Chesterfield are back in front, 3-2.
Red card!
Former Spireite Joe Cook receives his second yellow card and the visitors are down to 10 men.
Chances
Horton has a shot blocked and then Naylor heads over from a corner.