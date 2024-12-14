Live

Recap: Goals from Dilan Markanday and Will Grigg secure win for Chesterfield at struggling Carlisle United

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 14th Dec 2024, 06:00 BST
Updated 14th Dec 2024, 16:55 BST
Chesterfield travel to struggling Carlisle United today in their latest League Two outing (3pm).

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

FT: Carlisle United 0 v 2 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)

Sat, 14 Dec, 2024, 16:55 BST

FT: Carlisle United 0 v 2 Chesterfield

Spireites back in the play-offs. The first time they have recorded successive league wins this season. Goals from Markanday and Grigg. Injuries to Gordon and Williams. Hosts booed off.

Sat, 14 Dec, 2024, 16:48 BST

Seven minutes added

0-2.

Sat, 14 Dec, 2024, 16:35 BST

Two more subs - 78

Grigg and Dobra off, Drummond and Berry on.

Sat, 14 Dec, 2024, 16:34 BST

GOOOAAALLLL!!! 0-2

GRIGG!!!

Grigg doubles Chesterfield's lead on 76 minutes, but it owes everything to the work-rate and pressing of Dobra. He won a header against the towering Hayden before continuing to chase the ball down and managing to pinch it back for Grigg to finish. 0-2.

Sat, 14 Dec, 2024, 16:30 BST

Booking

Banks is booked for a push after the whistle had already gone.

Sat, 14 Dec, 2024, 16:28 BST

Close!

Grigg almost turns in Dobra’s low cross from the left bu keeper Breeze was there to block.

Sat, 14 Dec, 2024, 16:24 BST

Attendance

6,586 (558 Spireites fans).

Sat, 14 Dec, 2024, 16:23 BST

Third Town sub - 66

Hobson is on for Colclough.

Sat, 14 Dec, 2024, 16:18 BST

Spireites sub - 61

Williams can’t continue and is replaced by Naylor.

That’s two enforced changes for the visitors.

Sat, 14 Dec, 2024, 16:16 BST

Stunning block!

Araujo throws himself at the ball to make a superb block in the box. Top defending.

Williams went down earlier in the attack and could be struggling here..

Sat, 14 Dec, 2024, 16:12 BST

Chance!

Colclough strikes a free-kick against the wall but collects the second ball, drives into the box, but lashes the ball into the side-netting. Perhaps should have got his head up and picked out a team-mate in the middle.

Sat, 14 Dec, 2024, 16:09 BST

Booking

For a late tackle on Sadi.

Sat, 14 Dec, 2024, 16:03 BST

Spireites sub - 46

Grimes has replaced Gordon, who went down injured just before half-time. Araujo to left-back.

Sat, 14 Dec, 2024, 15:48 BST

Ahead at the break

HT: Carlisle United 0 v 1 Chesterfield

Spireites lead thanks to Markanday's seventh goal of the season. Not been loads in it. Thompson had to make one decent save early on. Hosts have racked up four corners but frustrations from the stands have grown as the half went on.

Sat, 14 Dec, 2024, 15:46 BST

Chance for Town

Grigg almost slides in Dobra’s cross from the right but he couldn’t quite reach it.

Sat, 14 Dec, 2024, 15:45 BST

Two minutes added

0-1.

Sat, 14 Dec, 2024, 15:43 BST

Stoppage in play

Gordon is down for Chesterfield at the moment.

Sat, 14 Dec, 2024, 15:42 BST

Home faithful

Are not happy. Carlisle now keep giving the ball back to Town and they are also not pleased with their lack of aggression in the tackle from certain players.

