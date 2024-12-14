Recap: Goals from Dilan Markanday and Will Grigg secure win for Chesterfield at struggling Carlisle United
FT: Carlisle United 0 v 2 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)
FT: Carlisle United 0 v 2 Chesterfield
Spireites back in the play-offs. The first time they have recorded successive league wins this season. Goals from Markanday and Grigg. Injuries to Gordon and Williams. Hosts booed off.
Seven minutes added
0-2.
Two more subs - 78
Grigg and Dobra off, Drummond and Berry on.
GOOOAAALLLL!!! 0-2
GRIGG!!!
Grigg doubles Chesterfield's lead on 76 minutes, but it owes everything to the work-rate and pressing of Dobra. He won a header against the towering Hayden before continuing to chase the ball down and managing to pinch it back for Grigg to finish. 0-2.
Booking
Banks is booked for a push after the whistle had already gone.
Grigg almost turns in Dobra’s low cross from the left bu keeper Breeze was there to block.
Attendance
6,586 (558 Spireites fans).
Third Town sub - 66
Hobson is on for Colclough.
Spireites sub - 61
Williams can’t continue and is replaced by Naylor.
That’s two enforced changes for the visitors.
Stunning block!
Araujo throws himself at the ball to make a superb block in the box. Top defending.
Williams went down earlier in the attack and could be struggling here..
Chance!
Colclough strikes a free-kick against the wall but collects the second ball, drives into the box, but lashes the ball into the side-netting. Perhaps should have got his head up and picked out a team-mate in the middle.
Booking
For a late tackle on Sadi.
Spireites sub - 46
Grimes has replaced Gordon, who went down injured just before half-time. Araujo to left-back.
Ahead at the break
HT: Carlisle United 0 v 1 Chesterfield
Spireites lead thanks to Markanday's seventh goal of the season. Not been loads in it. Thompson had to make one decent save early on. Hosts have racked up four corners but frustrations from the stands have grown as the half went on.
Chance for Town
Grigg almost slides in Dobra’s cross from the right but he couldn’t quite reach it.
Two minutes added
0-1.
Stoppage in play
Gordon is down for Chesterfield at the moment.
Home faithful
Are not happy. Carlisle now keep giving the ball back to Town and they are also not pleased with their lack of aggression in the tackle from certain players.
