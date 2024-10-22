Recap: Dominant Chesterfield held to frustrating draw by Colchester United
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
Chesterfield 0 v 1 Colchester United: LIVE UPDATES (7.45pm KO)
FT: 1-1
FT: Chesterfield 1 v 1 Colchester United
Good performance but another frustrating draw at home. Dobra had a great chance to win it late on. Unbeaten run stretched to seven.
More reaction coming up on the DT website.
Off the line!
Jacobs’ cross is scrambled off the line!
Bookings
Dobra and Taylor booked. Not long to go.
SEVEN minutes added
1-1.
Final sub - 87
Jacobs is on for Markanday.
How did he miss?
Dobra somehow heads the ball into the ground and over from Mandeville’s cross. That is a sitter.
1-1. Can Chesterfield find a winner?
Another Town sub - 79 mins
Madden replaces Grigg.
Huge chance!
Markanday slips in Dobra one-on-one but Macey saves with his feet at his near post.
Big chance!
Colclough drives into the box, gets a shot off, Macey saves, and then Dobra heads the rebound at Macey.
Spireites subs - 66 mins
Dobra, Colclough and Mandeville on for Metcalfe, Berry and Daley-Campbell.
GOOOAAAALLL!!! 1-1
GRIGG!!!
1-1, fully deserved. Oldaker's volley heads towards goal and Grigg wheels away in celebration. Colchester claim for offside, they surround the linesman, but the goal is given.
Naylor heads wide
From Markanday’s near post corner.
Curls a free-kik over the bar after Naylor was judged to have made a foul.
Chesterfield have got the likes of Colclough, Madden and Dobra all warming up.
Thorn blasts wide
From a rare Colchester attack. The angle was against him.
Scrappy start as Chesterfield try to create their first chance of this half.
Back underway
We are back underway in the second-half!
Attendance
7,465 (208 Colchester United fans)
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.