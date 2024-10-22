Live

Recap: Dominant Chesterfield held to frustrating draw by Colchester United

Chesterfield will be aiming to extend their unbeaten run to seven matches when they take on struggling Colchester United tonight (7.45pm KO).

Chesterfield 0 v 1 Colchester United: LIVE UPDATES (7.45pm KO)

Tue, 22 Oct, 2024, 21:43 BST

FT: 1-1

FT: Chesterfield 1 v 1 Colchester United

Good performance but another frustrating draw at home. Dobra had a great chance to win it late on. Unbeaten run stretched to seven.

Tue, 22 Oct, 2024, 21:42 BST

Off the line!

Jacobs’ cross is scrambled off the line!

Tue, 22 Oct, 2024, 21:39 BST

Bookings

Dobra and Taylor booked. Not long to go.

Tue, 22 Oct, 2024, 21:33 BST

SEVEN minutes added

1-1.

Tue, 22 Oct, 2024, 21:31 BST

Final sub - 87

Jacobs is on for Markanday.

Tue, 22 Oct, 2024, 21:30 BST

How did he miss?

Dobra somehow heads the ball into the ground and over from Mandeville’s cross. That is a sitter.

Tue, 22 Oct, 2024, 21:29 BST

85

1-1. Can Chesterfield find a winner?

Tue, 22 Oct, 2024, 21:22 BST

Another Town sub - 79 mins

Madden replaces Grigg.

Tue, 22 Oct, 2024, 21:17 BST

Huge chance!

Markanday slips in Dobra one-on-one but Macey saves with his feet at his near post.

Tue, 22 Oct, 2024, 21:13 BST

Big chance!

Colclough drives into the box, gets a shot off, Macey saves, and then Dobra heads the rebound at Macey.

Tue, 22 Oct, 2024, 21:11 BST

Spireites subs - 66 mins

Dobra, Colclough and Mandeville on for Metcalfe, Berry and Daley-Campbell.

Tue, 22 Oct, 2024, 21:11 BST

GOOOAAAALLL!!! 1-1

GRIGG!!!

1-1, fully deserved. Oldaker's volley heads towards goal and Grigg wheels away in celebration. Colchester claim for offside, they surround the linesman, but the goal is given.

Tue, 22 Oct, 2024, 21:03 BST

Naylor heads wide

From Markanday’s near post corner.

Tue, 22 Oct, 2024, 21:01 BST

Payne

Curls a free-kik over the bar after Naylor was judged to have made a foul.

Chesterfield have got the likes of Colclough, Madden and Dobra all warming up.

Tue, 22 Oct, 2024, 20:55 BST

Thorn blasts wide

From a rare Colchester attack. The angle was against him.

Tue, 22 Oct, 2024, 20:54 BST

50

Scrappy start as Chesterfield try to create their first chance of this half.

Tue, 22 Oct, 2024, 20:47 BST

Back underway

We are back underway in the second-half!

Tue, 22 Oct, 2024, 20:32 BST

Attendance

7,465 (208 Colchester United fans)

