Recap: Dominant Chesterfield breeze to victory at Boreham Wood
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
FT: Boreham Wood 0 v 2 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)
Key Events
It’s all over!!
FT: Boreham Wood 0 v 2 Chesterfield
A much-deserved win. Dominant performance from start to finish. 10 unbeaten, including nine wins. Two successive clean sheets. First victory at Meadow Park.
Quigley hobbles off
He can’t continue. Chesterfield have used all their subs. 0-2.
Six minutes added
0-2.
Attendance
1,512 (499 Spireites fans).
What a block from Grimes!
That’s a stunning block from Grimes to deny Sousa. He threw himself at that. Looked a certain goal.
GOOOOAAAALLLL!!! 0-2
QUIGLEY!!!
Chesterfield get a much deserved second goal on 83 minutes, 0-2. Quigley comes off the bench to score again, stabbing home from close-range.
Third Spireites sub - 81 minutes
Colclough off, Banks on.
Chance
Ashmore saves after Colclough’s low cross took a deflection. Corner.
Second Spireites sub - 78 minutes
King off, Jacobs on.
Mandeville has gone to right-back.
First Spireites sub - 75
Grigg off, Quigley on.