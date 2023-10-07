News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Police officer who had sex with 13-year-old gets jail
UK airlines on red alert as firm accused of selling fake turbines
Wetherspoons reports first annual profits since pandemic
Scotland hit with amber flood warnings as 'heatwave' approaches south
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash

Recap: Dominant Chesterfield breeze to victory at Boreham Wood

Chesterfield travel to Boreham Wood in the National League today (3pm).
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 7th Oct 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 7th Oct 2023, 18:02 BST
Boreham Wood v Chesterfield - live updates. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)Boreham Wood v Chesterfield - live updates. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)
Boreham Wood v Chesterfield - live updates. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

FT: Boreham Wood 0 v 2 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)

Show new updates
16:57 BST

It’s all over!!

FT: Boreham Wood 0 v 2 Chesterfield

A much-deserved win. Dominant performance from start to finish. 10 unbeaten, including nine wins. Two successive clean sheets. First victory at Meadow Park.

16:54 BST

Quigley hobbles off

He can’t continue. Chesterfield have used all their subs. 0-2.

16:49 BST

Six minutes added

0-2.

16:48 BST

Attendance

1,512 (499 Spireites fans).

16:45 BST

What a block from Grimes!

That’s a stunning block from Grimes to deny Sousa. He threw himself at that. Looked a certain goal.

16:44 BST

GOOOOAAAALLLL!!! 0-2

QUIGLEY!!!

Chesterfield get a much deserved second goal on 83 minutes, 0-2. Quigley comes off the bench to score again, stabbing home from close-range.

16:40 BST

Third Spireites sub - 81 minutes

Colclough off, Banks on.

16:40 BST

Chance

Ashmore saves after Colclough’s low cross took a deflection. Corner.

16:37 BST

Second Spireites sub - 78 minutes

King off, Jacobs on.

Mandeville has gone to right-back.

16:33 BST

First Spireites sub - 75

Grigg off, Quigley on.

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:ChesterfieldNational League