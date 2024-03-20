Live

Recap: Chesterfield's wait for promotion goes on after defeat to Halifax

Chesterfield will clinch the National League title and promotion to the EFL if they avoid defeat to Halifax tonight (7.45pm KO).
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 20th Mar 2024, 13:04 GMT
Updated 20th Mar 2024, 21:59 GMT
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at The Shay and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

FT: Halifax 4 v 2 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (7.45pm)

21:42 GMT

Grigg

Has hobbled off down the tunnel. He was booked on his way. We will ask about hi at full-time.

21:38 GMT

Palmer heads towards goal

But Johnson saves.

21:38 GMT

Attendance:

4,127 (2,304 Spireites fans).

21:36 GMT

Six minutes added

4-2.

21:33 GMT

Close!

Pinball in the Halifax box, there was a couple of blocks on the line, but the hosts escape! Chesterfield throwing the kitchen sink at them now.

21:29 GMT

Final sub - 82

Hobson off, Quigley on.

21:27 GMT

GOAL! 4-2

BERRY!

4-2. A glimmer of hope for Chesterfield. Sub Berry runs through and slots in. 10 minutes to go.

21:22 GMT

Second Spireites sub - 75

Palmer replaces Williams, who looked to have picked up a slight injury.

21:18 GMT

Big chance for Grigg

He goes through one v one but Johnson makes the save. It's not going to be Chesterfield's night.

21:13 GMT

Goal for Halifax: 4-1

Chesterfield had thrown men forward and Halifax countered, and Cosgrave applied the finish. The hosts have been clinical.

