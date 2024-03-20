Recap: Chesterfield's wait for promotion goes on after defeat to Halifax
and live on Freeview channel 276
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at The Shay and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
FT: Halifax 4 v 2 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (7.45pm)
Grigg
Has hobbled off down the tunnel. He was booked on his way. We will ask about hi at full-time.
Palmer heads towards goal
But Johnson saves.
Attendance:
Six minutes added
4-2.
Close!
Pinball in the Halifax box, there was a couple of blocks on the line, but the hosts escape! Chesterfield throwing the kitchen sink at them now.
Final sub - 82
Hobson off, Quigley on.
GOAL! 4-2
BERRY!
4-2. A glimmer of hope for Chesterfield. Sub Berry runs through and slots in. 10 minutes to go.
Second Spireites sub - 75
Palmer replaces Williams, who looked to have picked up a slight injury.
Big chance for Grigg
He goes through one v one but Johnson makes the save. It's not going to be Chesterfield's night.
Goal for Halifax: 4-1
Chesterfield had thrown men forward and Halifax countered, and Cosgrave applied the finish. The hosts have been clinical.