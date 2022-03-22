Recap: Chesterfield's National League title bid all but over after defeat to Altrincham
Chesterfield will be hoping to extend their unbeaten run to six matches when they travel to Altrincham tonight (7.45pm KO).
The Spireites are second in the National League, seven points behind leaders Stockport County, who have a game in hand.
Paul Cook’s men edged a hard-fought game against Maidenhead United 1-0 on Saturday.
Altrincham are 15th in the table but have won all of their last three home games – with an aggregate score of 12-0! (3-0, 4-0, 5-0).
Altrincham v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES
Last updated: Wednesday, 23 March, 2022, 24:30
- FT: Altrincham 1 v 0 Chesterfield (7.45pm KO)
- Matty Kosylo opens scoring on 48 minutes
- Two changes for Chesterfield as Joe Rowley and Akwasi Asante replace Calvin Miller and Tom Whelan
- Loach; King, Grimes, Maguire, Whittle; Kellermann, Khan; Mandeville, Asante, Rowley; Quigley. Subs: Gunning, Williams, Weston, Whelan, Miller.
- Spireites stay 2nd but now trail Stockport by 10 points
Liam Norcliffe's Chesterfield player ratings from defeat against Altrincham
Chesterfield’s title hopes are all but over after they fell to a 1-0 defeat to Altrincham on Tuesday night.
Full-time
FT: Altrincham 1 v 0 Chesterfield Probably didn’t deserve to lose. But definitely didn’t deserve to win. If it wasn’t already, that’s the title gone. Fight on to secure a top three finish now.
Mandeville goes close again!
His shot from King’s pull-back corner is blocked.
One minute to go, 1-0.
Loach has gone up for it.
Mandeville brings a good save out of Thompson late on.
Five minutes added
1-0.
Half chance
Weston’s deep cross reaches Miller at the back post, he heads it back across goal where Khan was lurking but it was too high.
Five to go.
Final Spireites sub - 78 minutes
Kellermann off, Weston on.