Recap: Chesterfield's National League title bid all but over after defeat to Altrincham

Altrincham v Chesterfield - live updates.

The Spireites are second in the National League, seven points behind leaders Stockport County, who have a game in hand.

Paul Cook’s men edged a hard-fought game against Maidenhead United 1-0 on Saturday.

Altrincham are 15th in the table but have won all of their last three home games – with an aggregate score of 12-0! (3-0, 4-0, 5-0).