Recap: Chesterfield's frustrations in front of goal continue at Solihull Moors
Chesterfield are back on the road today as they visit Solihull Moors (3pm KO).
The Spireites have not won any of their last five matches, losing four of them, but they stopped the rot with a draw at Aldershot Town in midweek.
Solihull lost in last season’s play-off final but are currently midtable this term.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you everything you need to know.
Solihull Moors v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES
Key Events
- Latest score: Solihull Moors 0 v 0 Chesterfield (3pm KO)
- Solihull 12th; Spireites 4th
- (4-2-3-1) Fitzsimons; Sheckleford, Palmer, Grimes, Horton; Jones, Banks; Mandeville, Akinola, Dobra; McCallum. Subs: Williams, King, Oldaker, Colclough, Quigley.
- Spireites unchanged from midweek
That was the chance! The sub only had Boot to beat but he shot straight at him following a counter.
After Sheckleford’s deflected cross from then right reached him at the back stick.
Oldaker on, Banks off.
Dobra off, Quigley on.
Two up top for Town for the last 10 minutes.
Palmer gives away possession and Kelly goes one-on-one with Fitzsimons but Palmer and Grimes did just about enough to put him off and Kelly put it wide. What a let off.