Recap: Chesterfield's frustrations in front of goal continue at Solihull Moors

Chesterfield are back on the road today as they visit Solihull Moors (3pm KO).

By Liam Norcliffe
3 minutes ago
Solihull Moors v Chesterfield - live updates.
The Spireites have not won any of their last five matches, losing four of them, but they stopped the rot with a draw at Aldershot Town in midweek.

Solihull lost in last season’s play-off final but are currently midtable this term.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you everything you need to know.

Solihull Moors v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES

Key Events

  • Latest score: Solihull Moors 0 v 0 Chesterfield (3pm KO)
  • Solihull 12th; Spireites 4th
  • (4-2-3-1) Fitzsimons; Sheckleford, Palmer, Grimes, Horton; Jones, Banks; Mandeville, Akinola, Dobra; McCallum. Subs: Williams, King, Oldaker, Colclough, Quigley.
  • Spireites unchanged from midweek
Show new updates

It’s all over

FT: Solihull Moors 0 v 0 Chesterfield

A second successive draw for the Spireites.

Boot saves from Colclough

That was the chance! The sub only had Boot to beat but he shot straight at him following a counter.

Five minutes added

0-0.

Quigley heads over

After Sheckleford’s deflected cross from then right reached him at the back stick.

Big chance!

But Gudger makes another superb block to deny Colclough!

Double Town sub

Oldaker on, Banks off.

Dobra off, Quigley on.

Two up top for Town for the last 10 minutes.

12 to go

Still 0-0.

Looks like Oldaker is coming on.

Huge chance for Moors

Palmer gives away possession and Kelly goes one-on-one with Fitzsimons but Palmer and Grimes did just about enough to put him off and Kelly put it wide. What a let off.

Chance for Town

But Gudger makes a last-ditch sliding tackle to stop Colclough from slotting in.

Off the line!

McCallum heads Gudger’s header off the line following a deep corner. A scramble follows but then a foul is awarded in Town’s favour.

