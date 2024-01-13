Recap: Chesterfield youngsters battle hard but lose in FA Trophy
and live on Freeview channel 276
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
FT: Welling United 2 v 0 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (3pm KO)
It's all over
Three minutes added
Jessop forces Charles-Cook into a save.
2-0.
Goal for Welling: 2-0
Muwonge blasts in after battling his way through on goal. That's probably that.
Third Spireite sub - 72 minutes
Luke Mitchell has come on for Rossiter.
71 on the clock
Welling are pressing for a second goal but Town are managing to stay in the game....they just need one chance.
What a block!
That is an outstanding block from Erratt-Thompson to deny Bramble from close-range. He threw his body at the ball to stop it going in. Great defending!
Chadwick saves
A long-range shot from Bridgeman.
Second Spireites sub - 59 minutes
Abudu off, Mohiuddin on.
Goal for Welling: 1-0
Kamara fires high into the net after turning and finishing inside the area after a cross came in from the right.
Big chance for Welling
Kamara's cross from the right should have been headed in by Welling's Muwonge but he somehow didn't connect with it.