Recap: Chesterfield youngsters battle hard but lose in FA Trophy

Chesterfield are expected to select a very young side as they take on National League South side Welling United in the FA Trophy fourth round today (3pm KO).
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 13th Jan 2024, 06:00 GMT
Updated 13th Jan 2024, 17:06 GMT
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

FT: Welling United 2 v 0 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (3pm KO)

16:58 GMT

It's all over

FT: Welling United 2 v 0 Chesterfield The young Spireites can be proud of their performance. Two goals in the second-half did the damage but they remained spirited throughout. They were in the game right to the end.

More reaction coming up on the DT website.

16:54 GMT

Three minutes added

Jessop forces Charles-Cook into a save.

2-0.

16:47 GMT

Goal for Welling: 2-0

Muwonge blasts in after battling his way through on goal. That's probably that.

16:36 GMT

Third Spireite sub - 72 minutes

Luke Mitchell has come on for Rossiter.

16:34 GMT

71 on the clock

Welling are pressing for a second goal but Town are managing to stay in the game....they just need one chance.

16:25 GMT

What a block!

That is an outstanding block from Erratt-Thompson to deny Bramble from close-range. He threw his body at the ball to stop it going in. Great defending!

16:24 GMT

Chadwick saves

A long-range shot from Bridgeman.

16:23 GMT

Second Spireites sub - 59 minutes

Abudu off, Mohiuddin on.

16:16 GMT

Goal for Welling: 1-0

Kamara fires high into the net after turning and finishing inside the area after a cross came in from the right.

16:12 GMT

Big chance for Welling

Kamara's cross from the right should have been headed in by Welling's Muwonge but he somehow didn't connect with it.

