Recap: Chesterfield win 13th home game on bounce after brushing side Aldershot Town
Chesterfield 4 v 1 Aldershot Town - LIVE UPDATES (3pm KO)
Great win!
GOOOOAAAALLLL!!! 4-1
DOBRA!!!
Chesterfield have a fourth in added-time. Dobra finishes from inside the area. He's deserved that. 4-1.
Banks goes close
But the away keeper makes another save.
Still 3-1.
Third Town sub - 84 minutes
Grigg off, Quigley on.
GOOOAAAALLLL!!! 3-1
GRIGG!!!
3-1 to Chesterfield. Subs Banks and Berry are involved in the build-up, the away keeper parries, Grigg pounces from close-range.
Double Town sub - 69 mins
Banks and Berry replace Colclough and Jacobs.
How did he miss?
Chesterfield counter and it ends with Dobra heading wide from Sheckleford's cross from the right. Should at least hit the target.
GOOOOAAAAAALLLL!!! 2-1
COLCLOUGH!!!
Chesterfield have turned this one around, they lead 2-1 on 65 mins. Colclough does ever so well to find the find corner from a tight angle. He blasted it in.
Huge chance again!
This time Van Stappershoef saves from Jacobs! That's three good saves from the away stopper.
What a block!
By Sheckleford, who throws his body at the ball to deny Barham a certain goal from close-range.