Recap: Chesterfield win 13th home game on bounce after brushing side Aldershot Town

Leaders Chesterfield take on seventh-placed Aldershot Town today (3pm KO).
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 23rd Dec 2023, 06:00 GMT
Updated 23rd Dec 2023, 20:33 GMT
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

Chesterfield 4 v 1 Aldershot Town - LIVE UPDATES (3pm KO)

16:56 GMT

Great win!

FT: Chesterfield 4 v 1 Aldershot Town

The Spireites extend their lead at the top to 11 points at least for the timebeing. Bromley in action later. 13th straight home win.

16:52 GMT

GOOOOAAAALLLL!!! 4-1

DOBRA!!!

Chesterfield have a fourth in added-time. Dobra finishes from inside the area. He's deserved that. 4-1.

16:48 GMT

Banks goes close

But the away keeper makes another save.

Still 3-1.

16:42 GMT

Third Town sub - 84 minutes

Grigg off, Quigley on.

16:35 GMT

GOOOAAAALLLL!!! 3-1

GRIGG!!!

3-1 to Chesterfield. Subs Banks and Berry are involved in the build-up, the away keeper parries, Grigg pounces from close-range.

16:29 GMT

Double Town sub - 69 mins

Banks and Berry replace Colclough and Jacobs.

16:29 GMT

How did he miss?

Chesterfield counter and it ends with Dobra heading wide from Sheckleford's cross from the right. Should at least hit the target.

16:25 GMT

GOOOOAAAAAALLLL!!! 2-1

COLCLOUGH!!!

Chesterfield have turned this one around, they lead 2-1 on 65 mins. Colclough does ever so well to find the find corner from a tight angle. He blasted it in.

16:22 GMT

Huge chance again!

This time Van Stappershoef saves from Jacobs! That's three good saves from the away stopper.

16:16 GMT

What a block!

By Sheckleford, who throws his body at the ball to deny Barham a certain goal from close-range.

