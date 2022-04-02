Recap: Chesterfield thrashed by play-off rivals Grimsby Town despite taking lead

Chesterfield host play-off rivals Grimsby Town in the National League today (3pm KO).

By Liam Norcliffe
Saturday, 2nd April 2022, 4:59 pm
Chesterfield v Grimsby Town - live updates.

The Spireites are currently third in the league table, while the Mariners are seventh and eight points behind.

With just eight games remaining, this is another crucial clash in the promotion race.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will provide you with all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.

Chesterfield v Grimsby Town: LIVE UPDATES

Last updated: Saturday, 02 April, 2022, 17:46

  • FT: Chesterfield 1 v 4 Grimsby Town
  • Spireites unchanged from last week’s draw at Notts County
  • Loach; King, Grimes, Maguire, Whittle; Weston, Whelan; Mandeville, Khan, Miller; Asante. Subs: Gunning, Oyeleke, McCourt, Rowley, Quigley.
Saturday, 02 April, 2022, 17:46

REACTION

GRIMSBY REACTION: 'We got what we deserved', says Paul Cook after heavy defeat

Paul Cook said Chesterfield ‘got what they deserved’ as they suffered their heaviest league defeat of the season as they were thrashed 4-1 at home to play-off rivals Grimsby Town.

Saturday, 02 April, 2022, 16:57

Full-time

FT: Chesterfield 1 v 4 Grimsby Town

The Spireites suffer their heaviest defeat of the season. They were well beaten. Few boos at the end.

They drop to fifth.

Reaction coming up.

Saturday, 02 April, 2022, 16:52

Four minutes added

1-4.

Saturday, 02 April, 2022, 16:48

Asante

Skews a shot inside the area high and wide after a knock-down by Quigley. Sums up the day for the Blues.

Saturday, 02 April, 2022, 16:47

Final Spireites sub - 85 minutes

Miller off, Rowley on.

Saturday, 02 April, 2022, 16:42

Mandeville

Brings a save out of Crocombe with a near post volley. Parried.

Saturday, 02 April, 2022, 16:41

Goal for Grimsby: 1-4

Taylor sweeps home first time from McAtee’s cross.

Spireites fans head for the exits.

Game over.

Saturday, 02 April, 2022, 16:32

Off the post!

King pulls a corner back to the edge of the for Oyeleke and the sub shoots first time against the post. It bounces back out. Great attempt.

Saturday, 02 April, 2022, 16:25

Chance

Quigley almost turns in Grimes’ flicked header from Miller’s corner. It goes behind for another corner. A little bit better from the hosts.

Saturday, 02 April, 2022, 16:22

Close!

Asante’s free header at the back post from Mandeville’s cross is heading towards goal but is blocked near the goal-line.

