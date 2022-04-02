Recap: Chesterfield thrashed by play-off rivals Grimsby Town despite taking lead
Chesterfield host play-off rivals Grimsby Town in the National League today (3pm KO).
The Spireites are currently third in the league table, while the Mariners are seventh and eight points behind.
With just eight games remaining, this is another crucial clash in the promotion race.
Chesterfield v Grimsby Town: LIVE UPDATES
Last updated: Saturday, 02 April, 2022, 17:46
- FT: Chesterfield 1 v 4 Grimsby Town
- Spireites unchanged from last week’s draw at Notts County
- Loach; King, Grimes, Maguire, Whittle; Weston, Whelan; Mandeville, Khan, Miller; Asante. Subs: Gunning, Oyeleke, McCourt, Rowley, Quigley.
REACTION
Paul Cook said Chesterfield ‘got what they deserved’ as they suffered their heaviest league defeat of the season as they were thrashed 4-1 at home to play-off rivals Grimsby Town.
Full-time
FT: Chesterfield 1 v 4 Grimsby Town
The Spireites suffer their heaviest defeat of the season. They were well beaten. Few boos at the end.
They drop to fifth.
Reaction coming up.
Four minutes added
1-4.
Skews a shot inside the area high and wide after a knock-down by Quigley. Sums up the day for the Blues.
Final Spireites sub - 85 minutes
Miller off, Rowley on.
Mandeville
Brings a save out of Crocombe with a near post volley. Parried.
Goal for Grimsby: 1-4
Taylor sweeps home first time from McAtee’s cross.
Spireites fans head for the exits.
Game over.
Off the post!
King pulls a corner back to the edge of the for Oyeleke and the sub shoots first time against the post. It bounces back out. Great attempt.
Quigley almost turns in Grimes’ flicked header from Miller’s corner. It goes behind for another corner. A little bit better from the hosts.
Asante’s free header at the back post from Mandeville’s cross is heading towards goal but is blocked near the goal-line.