An interesting game to analyse, in many respects.

In the first half the Spireites probably did enough to deserve to be in front, but weren’t necessarily at their best and were being given more of a game than I imagine many Town fans (including myself) had anticipated. That meant that you felt like it was important for James Rowe’s side to seize the initiative after the break to avoid being dragged into a potential dog fight. And that they did, scoring not once but twice early in the second forty-five to put the game to bed. After the third goal went in, Town’s players seemed to relax a little bit, allowing them to play with confidence and freedom, which subsequently allowed them to push on and add the fourth. Even after that, they were impressive, and even when the visitors did have spells of play, The Spireites never looked overly threatened and were able to see the game home in a relatively straightforward manner.

Similarly to the game against Woking on Saturday, it’s difficult to know just how much to take away from the game tonight. King’s Lynn, like Woking, are a side with their own issues to resolve and with vastly differing ambitions to Chesterfield, so back-to-back 4-1 victories may have to be taken with a pinch of salt. However, what was vital coming into those games, and indeed what is vital going into Saturday’s match against Wealdstone, is that Town do not get complacent, that they do not drop points in games where they simply can’t afford to. So far, they’ve accomplished that task successfully, putting in steady, workmanlike performances and scoring a flurry of goals in the process, which can only be seen as significant and welcome bonuses.