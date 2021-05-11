LiveRecap: Chesterfield thrash King's Lynn Town to move back into National League play-offs
Chesterfield can jump back into the play-off positions with a win against King’s Lynn Town tonight (7.45pm KO).
The Spireites have three home games in a row, starting this evening, and they will be aiming to take full advantage.
The Blues secured just their second win in eight games when they beat Woking 4-1 on Saturday.
The Linnets are third bottom and are struggling for form.
Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will have all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.
Chesterfield v King’s Lynn Town: LIVE UPDATES
- FT: Chesterfield 4 v 1 King’s Lynn Town
- Yussuf gives Town lead on 28 minutes, Carey with instant equaliser three minutes later
- Carline puts the hosts back in front with deflected strike on 33 minutes, Yarney adds third in second-half
- Rowe scores his first goal with free-kick for 4-1
- (3-4-1-2) Montgomery; Yarney, Gunning, Maguire; Carline, Oyeleke, McCourt, Whittle; Clarke; Rowe, Yussuf. Subs: Evans, Whelan, Mandeville, Dinanga, Mitchell.
- Five changes for Chesterfield as Yarney, Whittle, McCourt, Clarke and Yussuf replace Kerr, Weston, Whelan, Rowley and Dinanga.
- Will Evans back in squad for first time in two months
Four talking points
Lightning strikes twice and a thunderbolt- four talking points from Chesterfield's win against King's Lynn
Danny Rowe notched his first Chesterfield goal as the Spireites scored four for the second successive match.
Final thoughts from fan writer Ben
An interesting game to analyse, in many respects.
In the first half the Spireites probably did enough to deserve to be in front, but weren’t necessarily at their best and were being given more of a game than I imagine many Town fans (including myself) had anticipated. That meant that you felt like it was important for James Rowe’s side to seize the initiative after the break to avoid being dragged into a potential dog fight. And that they did, scoring not once but twice early in the second forty-five to put the game to bed. After the third goal went in, Town’s players seemed to relax a little bit, allowing them to play with confidence and freedom, which subsequently allowed them to push on and add the fourth. Even after that, they were impressive, and even when the visitors did have spells of play, The Spireites never looked overly threatened and were able to see the game home in a relatively straightforward manner.
Similarly to the game against Woking on Saturday, it’s difficult to know just how much to take away from the game tonight. King’s Lynn, like Woking, are a side with their own issues to resolve and with vastly differing ambitions to Chesterfield, so back-to-back 4-1 victories may have to be taken with a pinch of salt. However, what was vital coming into those games, and indeed what is vital going into Saturday’s match against Wealdstone, is that Town do not get complacent, that they do not drop points in games where they simply can’t afford to. So far, they’ve accomplished that task successfully, putting in steady, workmanlike performances and scoring a flurry of goals in the process, which can only be seen as significant and welcome bonuses.
Perhaps most importantly, tonight’s result takes the Spireites back into the play-offs with just three games left to play. Tougher tests will come, but Town look set to place themselves nicely heading into those crunch matches. It’s getting exciting, and it appears us Chesterfield fans are in for quite the journey over the next few weeks, and I say bring it on!
REACTION
KING's LYNN REACTION: 'We are ready', says Chesterfield coach after Spireites jump back into play-offs
Chesterfield have jumped back into the play-off positions with three games to go after two successive thumping wins.
It’s all over
FT: Chesterfield 4 v 1 King’s Lynn Town
The Spireites are back in the play-off positions.
Three games to go.
The weather
Is absolutely horrendous. The heavens have opened and it’s hailing.
Third change for Town - 75 minutes
Final sub, Evans comes on for his first appearance since March. Whittle goes off. 15 to go.
Great block!
By Maguire to deny Gash from 12 yards.
Up the other end, Dinanga drags a shot wide from a tight angle after Rowe played him.
Thunder and lightning here now!
Another Town sub - 70 minutes
Whelan replaces McCourt.
Town sub - 66 minutes
Yussuf off, Dinanga on.
4-1.
Gunning swings in a cross after McCourt’s corner was cleared, Yarney gets up at the back post but he heads it wide.
Chesterfield not settling for four here. They’ve got a spring in their step and are popping it about. Goal difference could be key in the race for the play-offs.
Goal reaction from fan writer Ben
And that they have! Chesterfield 4-1 King’s Lynn Town. It’s Danny Rowe’s first for the Spireites, and in some style! A thunderous free-kick from some way out left the visitors’ ‘keeper no chance, and that makes the points well and truly safe for Town. Get in!
GOOOAAALLLLL!!!: 4-1
ROWE!!!
He blasts in a low free-kick from about 30 yards for his first Chesterfield goal.
Every single outfield Spireites player celebrates with him. Great moment.
4-1.
Two goals in the first ten minutes of this half should have finished this game off...I hope!
GOOOOOAALLLL!!!!: 3-1
YARNEY!!!
Clarke’s deep corner is headed back across goal, Yussuf is denied from close-range and Yarney smashes it in. Great start to the second-half for the Spireites.
We’re back underway!
A big 45 minutes coming up in Chesterfield’s season.
2-1.