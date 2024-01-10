Recap: Chesterfield thrash Gateshead as Will Grigg scores hat-trick
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the match and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
Chesterfield 5 v 0 Gateshead: LIVE UPDATES (7.45pm KO)
Five-star show!
Three minutes added
5-0.
Almost 6-0
The Gateshead keeper, Beach, has had a difficult night on his debut, and he got himself in trouble again on the ball. This time Jacobs pinched it off him, there was a chance for Banks to shoot, but it just fizzled out.
Two more Town subs - 75
Grigg off, Quigley on.
Mandeville off, Banks on.
Big chance!
Mandeville tees up Jacobs for a sixth but he doesn't connect well with it. Jacobs has been outstanding as well. Would have backed him to finish that.
The standards are so high
Chesterfield are 5-0 up and Paul Cook has just gone mad on the touchline after a Gateshead attack. Not accepting any complacency. He's a winner.
GOOAAAAALLLL!!! 5-0
No mistake from Grigg from the spot. Chesterfield lead 5-0!
Penalty to Chesterfield!
Berry is brought down. Grigg for the hat-trick...
Off the bar!
Jacobs curls a wonderful strike towards goal but it comes back off the bar! It looked in!
Back underway
Here we go in the second-half.