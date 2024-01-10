News you can trust since 1855
Recap: Chesterfield thrash Gateshead as Will Grigg scores hat-trick

Chesterfield have a chance to extend their lead at the top of the National League when they host a threadbare Gateshead side (7.45pm KO).
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 10th Jan 2024, 06:00 GMT
Updated 10th Jan 2024, 21:50 GMT
Chesterfield v Gateshead - live updates.Chesterfield v Gateshead - live updates.
Chesterfield v Gateshead - live updates.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the match and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

Chesterfield 5 v 0 Gateshead: LIVE UPDATES (7.45pm KO)

21:47 GMT

Five-star show!

FT: Chesterfield 5 v 0 Gateshead

The Spireites go nine points clear at the top and still have two games in hand. Grigg hat-trick, as well as goals from Naylor and Jacobs, do the damage. An incredible 15th successive home win.

21:43 GMT

Three minutes added

5-0.

21:36 GMT

Almost 6-0

The Gateshead keeper, Beach, has had a difficult night on his debut, and he got himself in trouble again on the ball. This time Jacobs pinched it off him, there was a chance for Banks to shoot, but it just fizzled out.

21:29 GMT

Two more Town subs - 75

Grigg off, Quigley on.

Mandeville off, Banks on.

21:26 GMT

Big chance!

Mandeville tees up Jacobs for a sixth but he doesn't connect well with it. Jacobs has been outstanding as well. Would have backed him to finish that.

21:23 GMT

The standards are so high

Chesterfield are 5-0 up and Paul Cook has just gone mad on the touchline after a Gateshead attack. Not accepting any complacency. He's a winner.

21:09 GMT

GOOAAAAALLLL!!! 5-0

No mistake from Grigg from the spot. Chesterfield lead 5-0!

21:08 GMT

Penalty to Chesterfield!

Berry is brought down. Grigg for the hat-trick...

21:01 GMT

Off the bar!

Jacobs curls a wonderful strike towards goal but it comes back off the bar! It looked in!

21:00 GMT

Back underway

Here we go in the second-half.

