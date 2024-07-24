Live

Recap: Chesterfield thrash Derby County in pre-season friendly

By Liam Norcliffe
Chesterfield face another Championship side in Derby County tonight in pre-season (7.30pm).

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the team news and updates.

Chesterfield 4 v 0 Derby County: LIVE UPDATES (7.30pm KO)

FT: Great win!

FT: Chesterfield 4 v 0 Derby County

Brilliant performance from the Spireites. Managed the second-half really well and added two more goals through Berry. Naylor outstanding at centre-back with two assists. One to go and then the proper stuff starts.

More reaction coming up on the DT website.

Spireites sub - 87

Mohiuddin on for Mandeville.

Quigley...

Joe Quigley is playing centre-back. I repeat. Joe Quigley is playing centre-back.

Naylor, Dunkley and Banks off, Quigley, trialist and Cook on.

GOAL! 4-0

It's 4-0! Berry gets his second, assisted by Drummond.

GOAL! 3-0

Berry curls in a free-kick to make it 3-0!

Another sub as Hobson replaces Dobra.

Another sub - 71

Akinola is on for Oldaker.

Spireites subs - 70 mins

Horton, Drummond and trialist Daley-Thomson replace Gordon, Jacobs and Grigg.

Chance for Derby

But Cashin heads wide from a corner.

Spireites sub - 60

Colclough off, Berry on.

