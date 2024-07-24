Recap: Chesterfield thrash Derby County in pre-season friendly
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the team news and updates.
Chesterfield 4 v 0 Derby County: LIVE UPDATES (7.30pm KO)
FT: Great win!
FT: Chesterfield 4 v 0 Derby County
Brilliant performance from the Spireites. Managed the second-half really well and added two more goals through Berry. Naylor outstanding at centre-back with two assists. One to go and then the proper stuff starts.
More reaction coming up on the DT website.
Spireites sub - 87
Mohiuddin on for Mandeville.
Quigley...
Joe Quigley is playing centre-back. I repeat. Joe Quigley is playing centre-back.
Naylor, Dunkley and Banks off, Quigley, trialist and Cook on.
GOAL! 4-0
It's 4-0! Berry gets his second, assisted by Drummond.
GOAL! 3-0
Berry curls in a free-kick to make it 3-0!
Another sub as Hobson replaces Dobra.
Another sub - 71
Akinola is on for Oldaker.
Spireites subs - 70 mins
Horton, Drummond and trialist Daley-Thomson replace Gordon, Jacobs and Grigg.
Chance for Derby
But Cashin heads wide from a corner.
Spireites sub - 60
Colclough off, Berry on.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.