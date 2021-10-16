Recap: Chesterfield thrash Curzon Ashton to book place in FA Cup first round
A place in the FA Cup first round proper awaits the winner of Curzon Ashton and Chesterfield today (3pm KO).
Both of these teams are going well in their respective leagues so it could be an entertaining clash at the Tameside Stadium.
Curzon are fifth in the National League North, while the Spireites are fourth in the division above.
Town are expected to make changes with the league clearly being their main priority.
Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you everything you need to know.
Curzon Ashton v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES
- FT: Curzon Ashton 0 v 4 Chesterfield (3pm KO)
- Jeff King heads opener on 22 minutes
- Nathan Tyson adds second on 41 minutes
- Liam Mandeville gets third on 75 minutes
- Stefan Payne gets fourth on 85 minutes from penalty spot
- Eight changes for the Spireites
- FA Cup fourth qualifying round tie
- Curzon fifth in National League North
- 3-4-1-2: Minter; Kerr, Grimes, Maguire; King, McCourt, Oyeleke, Whittle; Mandeville; Tyson, Payne. Subs: Loach, Miller, Kellermann, Rowe, Tshimanga.
Full-time
FT: Curzon Ashton 0 v 4 Chesterfield
Town book their place in the FA Cup first round thanks to goals from Jeff King, Nathan Tyson, Liam Mandeville and Stefan Payne.
One minute added
0-4.
For Kellermann.
Two minutes remaining.
Attendance
1,210.
GOOOOAAAALLL!!! 0-4
PAYNE!!!
Calvin Miller was brought down in the area and Payne tucked away the penalty. His first goal for the Blues.
Chesterfield lead 4-0 on 85 minutes.
Third Spireites sub - 77 mins
Whittle off, Miller on.
GOOOAAALLL!!! 0-3
MANDEVILLE!!!
Chesterfield lead 3-0 on 75 minutes. His first goal of the season. Tshimanga with the assist.
Second Spireites sub - 72 mins
Oyeleke off, Kellermann.
Oyleke has been really good today.
Chesterfield are pressing for a third but they are taking an extra touch at times when it is not needed.
Mandeville, King and McCourt have all had shooting opportunities.
70 played, 0-2.
Comfortable
Town aren’t in any danger so far this half.
They keeping Curzon at bay.
63 gone, 0-2.