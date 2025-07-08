Recap: Chesterfield thrash Burton Albion in pre-season friendly
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the team news and updates.
FT: Chesterfield 5 v 0 Burton Albion: LIVE UPDATES (7pm)
Handsome win!
FT: Chesterfield 5 v 0 Burton Albion
Goals from Grigg (2), Colclough, Bonis and Lewis secure a handsome victory, which looked very unlikely after the first 30 mins. Really strong second-half. Could have been more in the end. First win of pre-season.
75-80
The action is slowing down a touch now. Burton have not threatened at all this half. Some of Chesterfield’s football this half has been delightful.
70-75
Chesterfield look hungry for more goals, Bonis in particualr is making a big impression, he is a livewire. He is going to be a joy to watch based on this showing.
Goal! 5-0
Another new signing finds the net, this time Lewis calmy slots into the far corner from Bonis’ cutback. Chesterfield are runniot riot, they lead 5-0!
60-65
Stirk pounces on a mistake and almost notches a fifth but his attempt his saved by Burton’s third keeper of the match, Kamil Dudek. Chesterfield are dominating this half.
Goal! 4-0
Bonis grabs a fourth in bizarre circumstances, charging down keeper Isted’s clearance and it went in! The summer signing is off the mark.
Burton keeper Isted has come on, conceded four times, and now been subbed. Horror half an hour for him.
50-55 mins
Chesterfield have continued their good start to this half, Duffy forcing Isted into a save from a curling free-kick. And then soon after Dibley-Dias stabbed against the crossbar.
46-50
Chesterfield have made a strong start to this half, with Dobra and Lewis both going close.
11 changes at half-time for Spireites
The line-up is now: Hemming; Sheckleford, Naylor, Grimes, Lewis; Dibley-Dias, Stirk; Cook, Duffy, Dobra; Bonis.
HT: Chesterfield 3 v 0 Burton Albion
The Spireites lead thanks to two goals from Grigg and one from Colclough, who has also had a hand in all three goals, winning a penalty for the first, crossing for the second, and netting a free-kick for the third. The scoreline is very harsh on Burton, who could easily have been a couple of goals to the good themselves early on.
Goal! 3-0
Colclough wins - and scores - a free-kick to make it 3-0. The winger curled the ball over the Burton wall. Isted got hands to it and probably should have kept it out but it found the bottom corner.
35-40 mins
Grigg has almost added a third with a header but sub keeper Harry Istead made a good save to keep it at 2-0.
Goal! 2-0
Chesterfield have a second, 2-0. Sharp play by Colclough, who pulled the ball back from the right and Grigg was there to sweep home his second and third of pre-season.
Goal! 1-0
Grigg slots the resulting spot-kick into the bottom corner and Chesterfield have the lead, 1-0.
Penalty to Chesterfield
Fleck slipped in Colclough with a delightful pass and the winger was tripped in the box. There was a nice bit of link play from Elliott in the build-up as well.
20-25 mins
Young Gunner Elliott has had one or two decent moments, receiving warm applause from the home faithful. Acdemy pair Justin Tellus and Neil Cluxton are here, no doubt casting their eye over the young striker and Liam Jessop.
15-20 mins
Not much of note to report in the last five minutes. I’d still say Albion look the fitter and sharper of the two sides so far. 0-0.
10-15 mins
Will Grigg has Chesterfield’s first shot on target...and it came from OUTSIDE the box. Bit of a collector’s item! It was straight down the throat of Burton keeper Jordan Amissah, though.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.