Live

Recap: Chesterfield thrash Burton Albion in pre-season friendly

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 8th Jul 2025, 17:00 BST
Updated 8th Jul 2025, 20:48 BST
Chesterfield v Burton Albion - live updates.placeholder image
Chesterfield v Burton Albion - live updates.
Chesterfield host League One Burton Albion in a pre-season friendly tonight (7pm).

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the team news and updates.

FT: Chesterfield 5 v 0 Burton Albion: LIVE UPDATES (7pm)

20:47 BST

Handsome win!

FT: Chesterfield 5 v 0 Burton Albion

Goals from Grigg (2), Colclough, Bonis and Lewis secure a handsome victory, which looked very unlikely after the first 30 mins. Really strong second-half. Could have been more in the end. First win of pre-season.

20:39 BST

75-80

The action is slowing down a touch now. Burton have not threatened at all this half. Some of Chesterfield’s football this half has been delightful.

20:32 BST

70-75

Chesterfield look hungry for more goals, Bonis in particualr is making a big impression, he is a livewire. He is going to be a joy to watch based on this showing.

20:22 BST

Goal! 5-0

Another new signing finds the net, this time Lewis calmy slots into the far corner from Bonis’ cutback. Chesterfield are runniot riot, they lead 5-0!

20:21 BST

60-65

Stirk pounces on a mistake and almost notches a fifth but his attempt his saved by Burton’s third keeper of the match, Kamil Dudek. Chesterfield are dominating this half.

20:18 BST

Goal! 4-0

Bonis grabs a fourth in bizarre circumstances, charging down keeper Isted’s clearance and it went in! The summer signing is off the mark.

Burton keeper Isted has come on, conceded four times, and now been subbed. Horror half an hour for him.

20:13 BSTUpdated 20:14 BST

50-55 mins

Chesterfield have continued their good start to this half, Duffy forcing Isted into a save from a curling free-kick. And then soon after Dibley-Dias stabbed against the crossbar.

20:07 BST

46-50

Chesterfield have made a strong start to this half, with Dobra and Lewis both going close.

20:03 BSTUpdated 20:06 BST

11 changes at half-time for Spireites

The line-up is now: Hemming; Sheckleford, Naylor, Grimes, Lewis; Dibley-Dias, Stirk; Cook, Duffy, Dobra; Bonis.

19:47 BST

HT: Chesterfield 3 v 0 Burton Albion

The Spireites lead thanks to two goals from Grigg and one from Colclough, who has also had a hand in all three goals, winning a penalty for the first, crossing for the second, and netting a free-kick for the third. The scoreline is very harsh on Burton, who could easily have been a couple of goals to the good themselves early on.

19:44 BSTUpdated 20:14 BST

Goal! 3-0

Colclough wins - and scores - a free-kick to make it 3-0. The winger curled the ball over the Burton wall. Isted got hands to it and probably should have kept it out but it found the bottom corner.

19:37 BST

35-40 mins

Grigg has almost added a third with a header but sub keeper Harry Istead made a good save to keep it at 2-0.

19:35 BSTUpdated 19:57 BST

Goal! 2-0

Chesterfield have a second, 2-0. Sharp play by Colclough, who pulled the ball back from the right and Grigg was there to sweep home his second and third of pre-season.

19:31 BST

Goal! 1-0

Grigg slots the resulting spot-kick into the bottom corner and Chesterfield have the lead, 1-0.

19:30 BSTUpdated 19:32 BST

Penalty to Chesterfield

Fleck slipped in Colclough with a delightful pass and the winger was tripped in the box. There was a nice bit of link play from Elliott in the build-up as well.

19:27 BST

20-25 mins

Young Gunner Elliott has had one or two decent moments, receiving warm applause from the home faithful. Acdemy pair Justin Tellus and Neil Cluxton are here, no doubt casting their eye over the young striker and Liam Jessop.

19:19 BST

15-20 mins

Not much of note to report in the last five minutes. I’d still say Albion look the fitter and sharper of the two sides so far. 0-0.

19:14 BST

10-15 mins

Will Grigg has Chesterfield’s first shot on target...and it came from OUTSIDE the box. Bit of a collector’s item! It was straight down the throat of Burton keeper Jordan Amissah, though.

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:ChesterfieldBurton AlbionLeague One

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice