Recap: Chesterfield thrash AFC Fylde to take another step towards promotion
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
FT: Chesterfield 4 v 1 AFC Fylde: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)
It's all over!
FT: Chesterfield 4 v 1 AFC Fylde
The Spireites move 20 points clear with only 27 to play for. A club record 28 league wins in a season. Almost there now.
More reaction coming up on the DT website.
Five minutes added
4-1.
Third Town sub - 78 mins
Dobra off, Berry on.
Double Town sub - 72 mins
Colclough and Jacobs replace Dobra and Mandeville.
GOOOAAAAALLLL!!! 4-1
PALMER!!!
Chesterfield go 4-1 up. Palmer heads in Mandeville's corner at the back post. A hat-trick of assists for Mandeville.
Goal for Fylde: 3-1
Just moments after seeing his penalty saved, Ormerod gets his goal with a lob over Tyrer. 3-1.
Tyrer saves it!!!
It remains 3-0. Tyrer dives low to his left to keep out Ormerod's penalty!
Penalty to Fylde
Looks like it was given for handball.
Ormerod to take...
GOOOAAAAALLL!!! 3-0
GRIGG!!!
And just like that, it's 3-0. Mandeville grabs his second assist of the day, crossing for Grigg to chest in from close-range.
An hour gone.