News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Live

Recap: Chesterfield suffer third defeat of season at Solihull Moors

Boxing Day football takes the Spireites to fourth-placed Solihull Moors (3pm).
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 26th Dec 2023, 09:12 GMT
Updated 26th Dec 2023, 17:02 GMT
Solihull Moors v Chesterfield - live updates.Solihull Moors v Chesterfield - live updates.
Solihull Moors v Chesterfield - live updates.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and he will bring you all the build-up, team news and match updates.

FT: Solihull Moors 2 v 0 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)

Show new updates
16:56 GMT

FT: Solihull Moors 2 v 0 Chesterfield

Town did everything but score in the second-half. Hit the post twice and were denied by a string of saves and last-ditch blocks. The first time they have failed to score this season. Grimes sent off late on.

More reaction coming up on the DT website.

16:53 GMT

Red card for Grimes

The skipper is sent off for an off-the-ball incident. Very unlike the captain. He heads down the tunnel.

16:49 GMT

Four minutes added

2-0.

16:47 GMT

When will it go in?

This time Dobra's header from close-range is blocked on the line.

16:41 GMT

Third Town sub - 80 mins

Colclough off, Berry on.

16:41 GMT

Off the post again!

This time Jacobs hits the post and the Freckleton hits the rebound over the bar. Just one of those days in front of goal.

16:31 GMT

Two subs - 70 minutes

Jones off, Dobra on.

Mandeville off, Jacobs on.

16:29 GMT

Grigg goes close again

The chances just keep on coming but the visitors can't find the breakthrough.

16:28 GMT

Chesterfield penalty shout!

As King goes down under a challenge in the box. It looked a good shout. King is furious and he is booked for his reaction towards the referee.

16:25 GMT

So close!

King meets a Colclough cross at the back stick on the volley but Craig makes a good block to divert it away from goal. It might not be one of those days in front of goal for Town.

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:ChesterfieldSpireites