Recap: Chesterfield suffer third defeat of season at Solihull Moors
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and he will bring you all the build-up, team news and match updates.
FT: Solihull Moors 2 v 0 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)
Red card for Grimes
The skipper is sent off for an off-the-ball incident. Very unlike the captain. He heads down the tunnel.
Four minutes added
2-0.
When will it go in?
This time Dobra's header from close-range is blocked on the line.
Third Town sub - 80 mins
Colclough off, Berry on.
Off the post again!
This time Jacobs hits the post and the Freckleton hits the rebound over the bar. Just one of those days in front of goal.
Two subs - 70 minutes
Jones off, Dobra on.
Mandeville off, Jacobs on.
Grigg goes close again
The chances just keep on coming but the visitors can't find the breakthrough.
Chesterfield penalty shout!
As King goes down under a challenge in the box. It looked a good shout. King is furious and he is booked for his reaction towards the referee.
So close!
King meets a Colclough cross at the back stick on the volley but Craig makes a good block to divert it away from goal. It might not be one of those days in front of goal for Town.