Recap: Chesterfield suffer successive defeats for first time in season after loss to Kidderminster Harriers

Chesterfield host struggling Kidderminster Harriers in the National League today (3pm).
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 1st Apr 2024, 06:00 BST
Updated 1st Apr 2024, 17:05 BST
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

FT: Chesterfield 1 v 3 Kidderminster Harriers: LIVE UPDATES

16:57 BST

FT: 1-3

FT: Chesterfield 1 v 3 Kidderminster Harriers

Town suffer their first home defeat in almost a year. Unbeaten record at the SMH this season comes to an end.

16:51 BST

Six minutes added

1-3.

16:49 BST

McNally

Heads just wide for the Harriers from a corner.

16:47 BST

Berry

Has hobbled off. Chesterfield will finish this one with 10-men.

16:41 BST

Boot saves again

From Hemmings again.

Blues not showing any signs if gettung back into this one.

16:35 BST

Final sub - 75

Freckleton off, Curtis on.

Naylor has slotted into centre-back alongside Palmer.

16:27 BST

Good save from Boot

To deny Weston, who turned and struck from the edge of the box.

16:22 BST

Second sub - 62

Jones off, Banks on.

16:21 BST

Spireites sub - 59

Berry on, Hobson off.

16:21 BST

Goal for Kidderminster: 1-3

And it comes from another long throw from Chamberlain. Town didn't deal with it again and Preston, who scored an own goal in the first-half, struck first time in off the post.

Blues heading for the first home defeat of the season.

