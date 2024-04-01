Recap: Chesterfield suffer successive defeats for first time in season after loss to Kidderminster Harriers
FT: Chesterfield 1 v 3 Kidderminster Harriers: LIVE UPDATES
FT: 1-3
FT: Chesterfield 1 v 3 Kidderminster Harriers
Town suffer their first home defeat in almost a year. Unbeaten record at the SMH this season comes to an end.
Six minutes added
1-3.
McNally
Heads just wide for the Harriers from a corner.
Berry
Has hobbled off. Chesterfield will finish this one with 10-men.
Boot saves again
From Hemmings again.
Blues not showing any signs if gettung back into this one.
Final sub - 75
Freckleton off, Curtis on.
Naylor has slotted into centre-back alongside Palmer.
Good save from Boot
To deny Weston, who turned and struck from the edge of the box.
Second sub - 62
Jones off, Banks on.
Spireites sub - 59
Berry on, Hobson off.
Goal for Kidderminster: 1-3
And it comes from another long throw from Chamberlain. Town didn't deal with it again and Preston, who scored an own goal in the first-half, struck first time in off the post.
Blues heading for the first home defeat of the season.
